LaKeith Stanfield and Wife Sued by Travel Nanny Over Alleged Unpaid Wages

Actor LaKeith Stanfield and his wife, Kasmere Trice, have been hit with a lawsuit from a travel nanny who claims she got stiffed after a week of work caring for the couple's infant child while they were visiting New York.

According to the complaint submitted in Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by RadarOnline.com, plaintiff Monica Sawyer agreed to take the job for $500 a day from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2023.

On Halloween, Sawyer said that she traveled to the Big Apple to meet the couple at the Greenwich Hotel and immediately got to work.