Model Drops $120k Fight With Kylie Jenner’s Company Over Alleged Payment Issues
The model who sued Kylie Jenner’s company over alleged late payments for work done has dropped her lawsuit.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Sasha Palma informed the court she was dismissing all claims against Kyle Jenner Inc. with prejudice, meaning they cannot be refiled in the future.
The court dismissed the case on March 8.
As we previously reported, last year, Palma sued claiming she worked as a model on a couple of shoots for Kylie’s business but was not paid on time.
In her suit, Palma said she worked a one-day shoot in June 2022 for $2,000. She complained that the check didn’t come until 30 days after the required deadline.
The model said she worked a second one-day shoot in August 2020. Again, she claimed her check was sent past the 30-day deadline.
- Kylie Jenner’s Cosmetics Company Fighting Model’s $120k Demand in Court Over Alleged Late Payment
- Khloe Kardashian Denies Being a Nightmare Boss to Ex-household Assistant, Demands He Pay Her Legal Fees in Court Battle
- Khloe Kardashian Fires Back at Ex-assistant’s Lawsuit Accusing Her of Being a Nightmare Boss, Having Him Work 12-hour Days
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Palma demanded $60k in penalties for each late payment.
At the time the lawsuit was filed, Kylie’s rep denied to TMZ that Palma wasn’t paid on time. In addition, they claimed to have evidence to back up their claims. A source told the outlet that Palma even tried to work with Kylie’s brand AFTER the alleged late payment issues.
In the company’s official response to the lawsuit, Kylie Jenner Inc. denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
Kylie Jenner Inc. argued the claims were barred, “whole or in part as alleged against Defendant because any alleged injury sustained by Plaintiff (which Defendant denies) resulted from the acts or omissions of other parties and not any acts or omissions by Defendant.”
The company said, “each and every cause of action therein is barred in whole or in part because actions taken by Defendant with respect to Plaintiff, if any, were based on honest, reasonable, and good faith belief in the facts as known and understood at the time and Defendant is therefore immune from any liability.”
Kylie’s business demanded the entire lawsuit be thrown out of court. A judge had yet to rule before the model dismissed the case.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Kylie’s ex-brother-in-law Kanye is facing his own legal problems at the moment. The musician is being sued by his ex-business partners at The Gap, former teachers who worked at his Donda Academy, and an ex-employee who claimed he was stiffed on wages.