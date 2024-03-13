Your tip
Model Drops $120k Fight With Kylie Jenner’s Company Over Alleged Payment Issues

The battle is officially over.

By:

Mar. 13 2024

The model who sued Kylie Jenners company over alleged late payments for work done has dropped her lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Sasha Palma informed the court she was dismissing all claims against Kyle Jenner Inc. with prejudice, meaning they cannot be refiled in the future.

Sasha informed the court of her decision last week.

The court dismissed the case on March 8.

As we previously reported, last year, Palma sued claiming she worked as a model on a couple of shoots for Kylie’s business but was not paid on time.

Kylie's rep scoffed at the claims.

In her suit, Palma said she worked a one-day shoot in June 2022 for $2,000. She complained that the check didn’t come until 30 days after the required deadline.

The model said she worked a second one-day shoot in August 2020. Again, she claimed her check was sent past the 30-day deadline.

The lawsuit is officially dismissed.

Palma demanded $60k in penalties for each late payment.

At the time the lawsuit was filed, Kylie’s rep denied to TMZ that Palma wasn’t paid on time. In addition, they claimed to have evidence to back up their claims. A source told the outlet that Palma even tried to work with Kylie’s brand AFTER the alleged late payment issues.

Sasha said the payments were super late.

In the company’s official response to the lawsuit, Kylie Jenner Inc. denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Kylie Jenner Inc. argued the claims were barred, “whole or in part as alleged against Defendant because any alleged injury sustained by Plaintiff (which Defendant denies) resulted from the acts or omissions of other parties and not any acts or omissions by Defendant.”

The company said, “each and every cause of action therein is barred in whole or in part because actions taken by Defendant with respect to Plaintiff, if any, were based on honest, reasonable, and good faith belief in the facts as known and understood at the time and Defendant is therefore immune from any liability.”

Kylie’s business demanded the entire lawsuit be thrown out of court. A judge had yet to rule before the model dismissed the case.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Kylie’s ex-brother-in-law Kanye is facing his own legal problems at the moment. The musician is being sued by his ex-business partners at The Gap, former teachers who worked at his Donda Academy, and an ex-employee who claimed he was stiffed on wages.

