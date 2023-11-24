Kyle Richards Seems Annoyed at Mauricio Umansky as the Exes Reunite for Thanksgiving With Kids

Kyle Richards spent Thanksgiving with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, and appeared agitated with her ex as he tried to be playful while she was prepping the family's feast, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Dancing With the Stars, 53, contestant was fumbling around the kitchen and pulled out his phone to capture the hectic moments just minutes before dinner was served at the estranged couple's Beverly Hills mansion that they share despite their public separation.