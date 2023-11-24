Kyle Richards Seems Annoyed at Mauricio Umansky as the Exes Reunite for Thanksgiving With Kids
Kyle Richards spent Thanksgiving with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, and appeared agitated with her ex as he tried to be playful while she was prepping the family's feast, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Dancing With the Stars, 53, contestant was fumbling around the kitchen and pulled out his phone to capture the hectic moments just minutes before dinner was served at the estranged couple's Beverly Hills mansion that they share despite their public separation.
Richards, 54, wasn't having it.
In a clip captured by her real estate mogul ex and posted to Bye Wig, Hello Drama, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star did not seem pleased when Umansky asked her to pause on the preparation to show off the food that was hot and ready to serve.
As Richards struggled to make sure the turkey and all the trimmings were pipping hot for her family, her estranged husband instructed her to "let me see it" and asked her, "Will you lift up the lid?"
Richards amused him at first.
Lifting the silver lid to show the perfectly cut meat, Richards hid behind the food warmer's top. "Oh!" Mauricio said, causing his ex to crack a smile — but that reaction didn't last long.
"Will you lift up the next one?" he shouted as she made sure the burner was lit.
"The next one!" Umansky said, totally oblivious to Richards' duties. "Um, okay," she snapped back, clearly annoyed.
Still, she gave in, lifting the lid to show mashed potatoes and peas.
"The next one!" Umansky said. Barely cracking a smile, Richards lifted the final lid to unveil more Thanksgiving side dishes. He then turned the camera on himself, seemingly oblivious to the situation despite his estranged wife's voice heard loudly in the background as she tried to make their first holiday as an estranged couple perfect for their family.
Before Thursday's holiday, Richards warned her fans she'd be spending turkey day with her ex. When asked on Amazon Live who she was spending Thanksgiving with, the RHOBH star responded, "My whole family, everyone who lives in this house family."
That's not the only holiday either.
'[For Christmas] we will go together to Aspen. We will be doing that together," she shared.
The couple's split made headlines in July, but they were wishy-washy with details. RadarOnline.com was at BravoCon when Richards got emotional about their separation earlier this month.
They have not filed for divorce, and as this outlet reported, the couple of nearly 30 years did not sign a prenup when they walked down the aisle in 1996 — and there's $100 million on the line if they make their separation official.
Richards and Umansky have been linked to other people post-separation. The Bravo star has denied rumors she's been seeing female country star Morgan Wade. Umansky also denied speculation he was hooking up with his former DWTS partner, Emma Slater.
He was recently seen "all over" a mystery woman at dinner — but he hasn't been spotted with her since.