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EXCLUSIVE: Kurt Busch Recalls Brother Kyle's Heartbreaking Final Hours

Kurt Busch recalls brother Kyle's heartbreaking final hours and the painful moments before his death.
Source: MEGA

Kurt Busch recalls brother Kyle's heartbreaking final hours and the painful moments before his death.

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Sept. 14 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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NASCAR Hall of Famer Kurt Busch is revealing his own agony and his family's heartbreak at losing his younger brother, racing legend Kyle Busch. RadarOnline.com can reveal

Kyle passed at age 41 on May 21 from severe pneumonia that progressed into sepsis.

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Kurt Busch Recalls Brother Kyle's Rapid Health Decline

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Kyle Busch was hospitalized after a medical emergency in a racing simulator.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Kyle Busch was hospitalized after a medical emergency in a racing simulator.

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"There is no book," said 48-year-old Kurt. "There is no outline on what we're supposed to do right now."

After finishing eighth in a NASCAR Cup Series race on May 10, Kyle battled what was thought to be a sinus cold. Five days later, he won a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Days after that, Kyle was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency in a racing simulator.

"I was there at the hospital, all day," recalled Kurt. "Hoping. Praying. Hoping for a turnaround."

Sadly, Kyle's condition quickly deteriorated.

"It's just everything had plateaued so fast," Kurt continued. "It just escalated so fast. And so I don't explain it to people, I don't. What I saw, what I went through, nobody needs to go through that."

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Kurt Busch Opens Up About Family's Heartbreaking Loss

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Samantha joined family members and NASCAR officials at her husband's hospital.
Source: ZUMA Press / MEGA

Samantha joined family members and NASCAR officials at her husband's hospital.

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Kyle's wife of 15 years, Samantha, the brothers' parents, team owners, and NASCAR officials also gathered in the hospital, he said.

While at his brother's bedside, Kurt recalled: "I said, 'I got you, man. Come on. I got you. I got you, come on. Be strong.'"

As for his brother's death, Kurt said: "Just wasn't fair."

He's reminded again of the family's loss when folks offer condolences, he added.

"There's usually going to be a discussion when I see someone," Kurt said. "It's all right. We'll get through it. Time heals."

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