EXCLUSIVE: Kurt Busch Recalls Brother Kyle's Heartbreaking Final Hours

Kyle passed at age 41 on May 21 from severe pneumonia that progressed into sepsis.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Kurt Busch is revealing his own agony and his family's heartbreak at losing his younger brother, racing legend Kyle Busch . RadarOnline.com can reveal

"There is no book," said 48-year-old Kurt. "There is no outline on what we're supposed to do right now."

After finishing eighth in a NASCAR Cup Series race on May 10, Kyle battled what was thought to be a sinus cold. Five days later, he won a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Days after that, Kyle was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency in a racing simulator.

"I was there at the hospital, all day," recalled Kurt. "Hoping. Praying. Hoping for a turnaround."

Sadly, Kyle's condition quickly deteriorated.

"It's just everything had plateaued so fast," Kurt continued. "It just escalated so fast. And so I don't explain it to people, I don't. What I saw, what I went through, nobody needs to go through that."