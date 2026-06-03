Kristin Cavallari Calls Out 'Narcissist' A-Lister Who Exposed Himself on Date – 'I Couldn’t Have Dodged a Bigger Bullet'

And despite admitting the outings were "two of the best dates of my life," she told how the mystery star revealed a little too much when opening up about body insecurities.

Cavallari described how they "got a suite, swam all day, took showers separately and ate dinner on the patio" for their second date, before the A-lister brought up "those insecurities about your body (that) you just want to get over with... when you first start dating somebody."

At the time, her date said: "I have a mole on my d--k. It’s not, like, that bad, but it's noticeable. Can I just show it to you?"