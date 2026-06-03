Kristin Cavallari Calls Out 'Narcissist' A-Lister Who Exposed Himself on Date – 'I Couldn’t Have Dodged a Bigger Bullet'
June 3 2026, Updated 12:23 p.m. ET
Model Kristen Cavallari has called out an A-lister for exposing himself to her on a date.
RadarOnline.com can reveal The Hills star claims she "went out twice" with the celebrity, first at the Sunset Tower Hotel, then at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
'Can I Just Show It to You?'
And despite admitting the outings were "two of the best dates of my life," she told how the mystery star revealed a little too much when opening up about body insecurities.
Cavallari described how they "got a suite, swam all day, took showers separately and ate dinner on the patio" for their second date, before the A-lister brought up "those insecurities about your body (that) you just want to get over with... when you first start dating somebody."
At the time, her date said: "I have a mole on my d--k. It’s not, like, that bad, but it's noticeable. Can I just show it to you?"
'That's What He Tells Every Girl'
"So he pulls out his d--k, first time I've seen it. I don't see anything. I think he said (the mark) was more flesh-colored, like a white mole," Cavallari recalled before assuring that she "didn't do anything with that d--k that was in my face."
She later decided "that's what he tells every f-----g girl to get his d--k out" because "once your d--k is out, it's pretty common to" get intimate.
"Put it away, f-----g weirdo," Cavallari quipped. "You know that's what he does."
The 39-year-old added: "This is mean, but I think he's kind of known for having a big d--k and it wasn't that big, and I think that’s what the insecurity was really about."
'A Full-Blown F-----g Narcissist'
She continued on her Let’s Be Honest podcast, “Can I be honest with you? Changing out of his swimsuit, he had the flattest a-- and horrible bacne scars. We’ve got bigger fish to fry, buddy. [That’s] one of the biggest f–king turnoffs.”
That date was “the last time [Cavallari] ever saw” the individual — and she is “so glad” she didn’t do more than “make out” with him.
She called the man “bad news,” claiming she “couldn’t have dodged a bigger bullet” because he later revealed himself to be a “full-blown f–king narcissist” who “wanted to control” her.
Cavallari did not name the celebrity since she doesn’t “want anyone to be able to pinpoint who this could be” — and insisted it’s a person she’s “never said publicly” while sharing her dating history.
"This (story) is a few years old, but this is one I've never told before," she noted. "It's a good one."
Cavallari ended a 10-year marriage to her ex-husband and former NFL player Jay Cutler in 2020 and recently dated former hockey player Nate Thompson, although they eventually split.
The reality star admitted that their connection was based on intellectual compatibility and emotional chemistry; however, she decided not to make it more serious because she wanted to invest in herself and her career.