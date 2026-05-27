Chelsea Handler Urges Kristin Cavallari to Treat Younger Boyfriends Like 'Prostitutes' After Ex-MTV Star Whined Over 'Paying for Everything'

During Handler's May 26 appearance on the MTV alum's Let's Be Honest podcast, the Chelsea Does star confessed that one of the "most important" things she looks for in a man is "someone who has their s--- together enough that they can afford to travel."

Cavallari jumped in to ask, "So, you would never pay for a guy?"

Handler responded that she has been the one paying the bills in a romance and "it's ick. It's not attractive," to which Cavallari agreed, "It's gross, right?"

"You think you can do it and that it's okay, and then you're like, 'I don't respect you,'" the former E! late-night host admitted.