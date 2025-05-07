Braless Kristin Cavallari Stuns Fan in Sheer Crop Top — After Spilling on Fling With Very Famous 'F**k Buddy'
Braless Kristin Cavallari has bared it all.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Laguna Beach alum wasn't camera shy for her latest Instagram snaps just months after spilling details on her secret fling with her very famous "f--- buddy."
Cavallari, 38, shared racy images on her Instagram page to promote her new collection for her jewelry line, Uncommon James.
The reality television alum paired an incredibly thin knit top with gray sweat bottoms, flashing her very toned stomach.
In another photo, she went braless once again in a gray sweatsuit.
Even though the reality star seemed confident in her snaps, that didn't hold back followers from slamming the mother-of-three.
One user wrote: "Officially declaring Nips Out Summer."
Another added: "Why is it always so cold where you are?!"
A third added: "If you're not that well known anymore and want some attention... well, then you show a bit more in photos."
A fourth raged: "Wait so this really is a jewelry ad? The nips are way out, and the star of the show, I honestly didn’t look at one single piece of jewelry, sorry."
Another commented: "Girls came out to play."
Back in December, the Laguna Beach alum opened up about a brief romance with her very famous "f--- buddy."
Following romance rumors, she finally confirmed she dated country singer Morgan Wallen in a TikTok video posted in late November 2024.
On an episode of Bunnie XO’s podcast Dumb Blonde, the 37-year-old reality television queen finally spilled the intimate details about her fling with the country music singer.
Bunnie XO started the conversation about Wallen by bringing up Cavallari's dating life after her divorce from ex-husband, Jay Cutler.
While laughing, Cavallari fired at the host: "Here we go. I love that little smile on your face!"
After the country singer received praise from the MTV reality star, Bunnie XO described him as a “player from the Himalayas."
Cavallari agreed and said: "One thousand percent. He’s been with every woman on the planet."
Looking back on their first date, The Hills alum said Wallen was a "true gentleman."
She explained: "He was like, 'I’ll pick you up, I'll pick the place’ [and] just f—ing handled business. He picked me up. He met my kids, my kids were so excited. It was so cute. He got us a private room."
Following the outing, Cavallari said Wallen dropped her off back at her house and then shared a kiss "in the rain."
She said: "It was, like, the sweetest thing — and then we hung out after. It was up and down too. It was a lot. I love Morgan. I haven’t talked to him in probably a year, but I have nothing but good things to say about him."
During the interview, Cavallari admitted she was really just looking for a "f--- buddy in Nashville" when they started spending time together, before Bunnie XO joked: "Morgan seems to be the guy that wants to step up to the plate to be people's f--- buddy."
The Laguna Beach alum proudly admitted the country singer is "a great f--- buddy" and he "was good in bed.”