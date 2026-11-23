The 54-year-old's comments section was flooded with users calling her out for the bloody photos.

"This is by far not impressing anybody; why are you so proud of this?" one commenter asked

"Can you please STOP killing animals?" another wondered, referring to Noem's previous admission of killing an apparently aggressive dog.

Someone else called her "sick," while a user said, "Disgusting behavior."

Noem, previously known as "ICE Barbie," has not publicly responded to the backlash.