'Disgusting Behavior': Kristi Noem Torched After Posing With Dead Animals During Hunting Trip Despite Previous Backlash
Nov. 23 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Kristi Noem has been torched by critics after posing with dead animals during a hunting trip, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former United States Secretary of Homeland Security took to Instagram to share photos from a recent hunting trip to Texas.
WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS BELOW
'Can't Wait to Go Back'
"A few weeks back I had the chance to spend time with Ronnie, Terri, and Chris at the Rockin’ U Ranch in Texas – thanks to my wonderful friends Josh and Heather," Noem captioned the post. "We harvested to feed our families and make donations to local charities for food banks."
"God has blessed me with some amazing friends who love this country and the outdoors," she added. "Can’t wait to go back and visit these great Americans again."
Critic Call Out 'Sick' Kristi Noem
The 54-year-old's comments section was flooded with users calling her out for the bloody photos.
"This is by far not impressing anybody; why are you so proud of this?" one commenter asked
"Can you please STOP killing animals?" another wondered, referring to Noem's previous admission of killing an apparently aggressive dog.
Someone else called her "sick," while a user said, "Disgusting behavior."
Noem, previously known as "ICE Barbie," has not publicly responded to the backlash.
Kristi Noem Stands by Hunting Photos
This isn't the first time she's been slammed for her hunting hobby, as she came under similar scrutiny in September after sharing photos from a different hunting trip.
In one of the photos, Noem smiled next to a dead elk, making for a visual that many labeled "gruesome."
She defended herself in a comment at the time, making it clear that she stood by her post wholeheartedly.
“For those of you who choose to be ignorant and uninformed and critical, of course this beautiful animal will nourish our family and many others we will share with," she wrote.
Noem continued, "These majestic animals are incredible, and I've so loved learning their ways from my father, sharing memories in the mountains with him and my brothers and now my friends."
“Shame on you who desecrate and don't understand the stewardship responsibilities God has given us," she concluded. "Go to a store and shop for anything that hasn't been harvested, and you will find bare shelves and your family will starve."