Donald Trump Praises 'Flawless' and 'Immaculate' Chinese Cities as He Rips U.S. Metropolises as 'So Embarrassing'
Nov. 23 2026, Published 1:12 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump praised China's modern infrastructure while criticizing several major American cities as dirty, deteriorating and plagued by crime, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While speaking at the White House following his trip to Asia, Trump credited Chinese President Xi Jinping with transforming Shenzhen into an impressive metropolis before singling out Chicago and Los Angeles for criticism.
Trump Praises China's Infrastructure
During a nearly 90-minute news conference, Trump reflected on his visit, during which he attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and met with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"The people, even the city, what a job President Xi has done. It's clean, it's immaculate," Trump said. "These roads were flawless. Everything was flawless. I mean, I have great respect for the job that they've done."
Trump Calls American Cities Dirty and Disgusting
Trump contrasted his experience in China with conditions in American cities governed by Democrats.
"I look at our cities. They are dirty. Mostly blue – where the roads are dirty and they have potholes all over the place," the POTUS said.
He also complained about deteriorating railings, rusting infrastructure and crime, arguing that some American cities had lost much of their former appeal.
"When I look at our cities and how sad they are, some of them are doing great, but some of them are so embarrassing," he claimed.
Trump Singles Out Chicago and Los Angeles
Trump specifically directed criticism toward Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
He called out California's long-delayed high-speed rail project and attacked Newsom over his criminal justice policies.
However, Trump declined to direct similar criticism toward New York City, citing his positive relationship with Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
"I don't want to mention New York because I actually get along very well with (the) Mayor," he noted.
Trump's Meeting With Xi and Putin
Trump's comments came one day after his unprecedented three-way summit with Xi and Putin in Shenzhen.
The leaders signed a broadly worded declaration supporting further dialogue on nuclear risks, increased energy supplies and changes to international institutions. The agreement contained no specific commitments addressing Russia's invasion of Ukraine or the ongoing U.S. war with Iran.
"It was great, great electricity, unbelievable. And the relationship was fantastic between the three of us," Trump said.
The president is expected to meet Xi again in December when the United States hosts the Group of 20 summit in Florida.