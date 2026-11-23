While speaking at the White House following his trip to Asia, Trump credited Chinese President Xi Jinping with transforming Shenzhen into an impressive metropolis before singling out Chicago and Los Angeles for criticism.

President Donald Trump praised China's modern infrastructure while criticizing several major American cities as dirty, deteriorating and plagued by crime, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"The people, even the city, what a job President Xi has done. It's clean, it's immaculate," Trump said. "These roads were flawless. Everything was flawless. I mean, I have great respect for the job that they've done."

During a nearly 90-minute news conference, Trump reflected on his visit, during which he attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and met with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin .

Trump contrasted his experience in China with conditions in American cities governed by Democrats.

"I look at our cities. They are dirty. Mostly blue – where the roads are dirty and they have potholes all over the place," the POTUS said.

He also complained about deteriorating railings, rusting infrastructure and crime, arguing that some American cities had lost much of their former appeal.

"When I look at our cities and how sad they are, some of them are doing great, but some of them are so embarrassing," he claimed.