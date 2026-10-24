Kristi Noem Accused of Going 'Rogue' With 'Fake' State Department Press Release Amid Questions About Her Job

On October 16, Noem took to social media to clarify her status after her six-month appointment as special envoy for the Shield of the Americas expired in September.

"The Special Envoy to the Shield of the Americas role was always a six-month appointment. Secretary Noem remains at the State Department as a Senior Advisor," the statement read.

However, two people familiar with Noem's work at the department told Politico that senior leadership had not approved the announcement.

"This was not a press release put out by the State Department," one source said. "Noem went rogue and created a fake letterhead to post on X."