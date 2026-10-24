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Home > News > Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem Accused of Going 'Rogue' With 'Fake' State Department Press Release Amid Questions About Her Job

image of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem faced fresh controversy over an allegedly unauthorized State Department press release.

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Oct. 24 2026, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

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Kristi Noem has landed in fresh controversy after allegedly creating an unauthorized State Department press release to address questions about her position in the Trump administration.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the former Homeland Security secretary reportedly used fabricated department letterhead to make the announcement appear official.

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Kristi Noem Accused of Creating Fake Statement

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image of Kristi Noem reportedly went 'rogue' and created fake letterhead to address questions about her government position.
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem reportedly went 'rogue' and created fake letterhead to address questions about her government position.

On October 16, Noem took to social media to clarify her status after her six-month appointment as special envoy for the Shield of the Americas expired in September.

"The Special Envoy to the Shield of the Americas role was always a six-month appointment. Secretary Noem remains at the State Department as a Senior Advisor," the statement read.

However, two people familiar with Noem's work at the department told Politico that senior leadership had not approved the announcement.

"This was not a press release put out by the State Department," one source said. "Noem went rogue and created a fake letterhead to post on X."

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Source: @KRISTINOEM/X

Kristi Noem posted the press release on October 16.

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Kristi Noem's Position Changed After DHS Exit

image of President Donald Trump removed Kristi Noem as Homeland Security secretary in March.
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump removed Kristi Noem as Homeland Security secretary in March.

Trump removed Noem as Homeland Security secretary in March before appointing her to the newly established Shield of the Americas position.

CNN reported last week that Noem had transitioned to a senior adviser role under Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, whom she reported to during her time as special envoy.

A State Department official told the outlet that Noem "continues to work on the Shield of the Americas portfolio."

Despite the reported change, Noem's personal X account still describes her as the special envoy, with an outdated link directing visitors to the Department of Homeland Security.

Her Facebook page also continues to list the position.

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Corey Lewandowski Under DOJ Scrutiny

image of Corey Lewandowski, Kristi Noem's former top adviser, is reportedly facing a Justice Department inquiry into allegations involving his time in government.
Source: MEGA

Corey Lewandowski, Kristi Noem's former top adviser, is reportedly facing a Justice Department inquiry into allegations involving his time in government.

Noem's departure from DHS also came alongside that of Corey Lewandowski, her former top adviser and alleged lover.

The Justice Department is reportedly examining allegations referred by the DHS inspector general.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Lewandowski was being investigated over claims he approached Qatari and Emirati officials about privately assisting them with matters including visas.

His attorney, Adam Trigg, told The Daily Beast: "Mr. Lewandowski has not been contacted by the Justice Department regarding any investigation, and he denies any wrongdoing when he was proudly serving his country in a voluntary capacity."

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Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski Could Face Hearings

image of Democrats are reportedly considering Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski for potential congressional oversight hearings in the next Congress.
Source: MEGA

Democrats are reportedly considering Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski for potential congressional oversight hearings in the next Congress.

Democrats who may assume leadership of House committees in the next Congress are reportedly considering both Noem and Lewandowski for potential oversight hearings.

Their personal lives could also become a subject of scrutiny.

Although both have denied being romantically involved, rumors about an alleged affair have continued to circulate in Washington, where the speculation has been described as the "worst-kept secret" in the capital.

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