Kris Jenner, 71, Admits to Getting Laser Treatments to Make Her Private Parts 'Really Perfect and Cute'
Nov. 19 2026, Published 6:15 p.m. ET
Kris Jenner is no stranger to fessing up to cosmetic work, but her latest tweak has fans calling the information "cringy," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Kardashians star, 71, confessed on the Wednesday, November 18, episode of the family's Hulu reality show that she underwent a laser procedure to stimulate tissue in her private parts, called a "Mona Lisa treatment," and it wasn't her first time.
Kris Jenner's Laser Treatment Makes Her Private Parts 'Really Perfect and Cute'
In a scene while having lunch with best friend Shelli Azoff, Jenner boasted about plans to undergo the treatment, explaining that it involves "a laser in your v-----" that "makes it really perfect and cute."
While revealing that she underwent the "Mona Lisa treatment" before, Jenner told her pal she's been thrilled with the results of the procedure in the past and had no regrets, declaring, "Live a little, for God’s sake."
The Kar-Jenner family matriarch is no stranger to bragging about her healthy intimate life with boyfriend Corey Gamble, 46, despite their 25-year age difference.
“I don’t know what’s happening, but I think there’s really something wrong with me because I'm always 'in the mood,'" she squealed in a 2020 episode.
"S-x at my age is a beautiful thing, and what my girls didn’t understand is that I’m actually so lucky to still have these feelings, and I feel like I should be taking advantage," Jenner noted in a confessional.
What Is a Mona Lisa Treatment?
The procedure designed to improve women's intimate health was first introduced in 2010, as a CO₂ fractional laser is used to specifically target a woman's v------ tissue.
According to MonaLisa Touch's website, the process "Prevents and improves the effects of estrogen decrease on vaginal tissues (typical of many conditions like menopause and post-partum) by rehydrating and nourishing tissues, reactivating new collagen production, and restoring the correct vaginal microbiome with an acidic pH."
The site noted that "In essence, fertile-age v------ mucosal conditions are restored" and that other benefits of the laser stimulation help with atrophy issues.
Critics Go Off: 'Oh, To Be Rich, Needy and Cringy'
Critics on X were not impressed with Jenner's latest TMI confession.
"There goes my appetite for the day," one person complained, while a second scoffed, "This 'I need attention' c--- is insane to me. No other reason to even put that out there."
"At this point I'm good with an asteroid hit, cause I’m done," a third person snarked about Kenner's overshare, while a fourth user commented, "Oh, to be rich, needy and cringy."
Kris Jenner Has Been Open About Getting Cosmetic Work
Jenner has never been shy when it comes to plastic surgery confessions.
She appeared to have undergone a facelift in May 2025, debuting a fresh new look ahead of close pal Lauren Sánchez's lavish wedding to Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos.
The momager copped to getting the work done in an interview three months later.
"I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh. I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy," Jenner shared with Vogue Arabia.
"Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It's my version," she added.