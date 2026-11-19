In a scene while having lunch with best friend Shelli Azoff, Jenner boasted about plans to undergo the treatment, explaining that it involves "a laser in your v-----" that "makes it really perfect and cute."

While revealing that she underwent the "Mona Lisa treatment" before, Jenner told her pal she's been thrilled with the results of the procedure in the past and had no regrets, declaring, "Live a little, for God’s sake."

The Kar-Jenner family matriarch is no stranger to bragging about her healthy intimate life with boyfriend Corey Gamble, 46, despite their 25-year age difference.

“I don’t know what’s happening, but I think there’s really something wrong with me because I'm always 'in the mood,'" she squealed in a 2020 episode.

"S-x at my age is a beautiful thing, and what my girls didn’t understand is that I’m actually so lucky to still have these feelings, and I feel like I should be taking advantage," Jenner noted in a confessional.