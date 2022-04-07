Elvis Tells All! Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding Officiant Spills Details On Last-Minute Ceremony

The Elvis impersonator who wed Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker is spilling the tea on the famous couple's last-minute ceremony, revealing he almost turned them down — but money talks.

Dean Diamond is soaking up his 15 minutes of fame by speaking to The Sun about the couple's nuptials. The duo — lovingly nicknamed Kravis — said "I do" at a chapel in Las Vegas on Monday, just hours after the Grammys.