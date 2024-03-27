Home > Exclusives > Kodak Black Exclusive Kodak Black Accused of Fraudulently Canceling Credit Card Payments to Luxury Concierge Company in $600k Suit Source: MEGA Kodak is being dragged back to court. By: Ryan Naumann Mar. 27 2024, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

Kodak Black was dragged to federal court over allegations he refused to pay a six-figure debt. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a company named I&D Concierge sued the 26-year-old rapper in New York.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kodak's lawyer got his supervised release terminated last month.

I&D Concierge described itself as a “luxury concierge service engaged in the business of providing high- end, luxurious and secure transportation services to businesses, high net-worth individuals and celebrities, including without limitation transportation to and from both domestic and international airports and point-to-point within cities around the globe.” The company said it started providing services to Kodak in September 2018. I&D said from 2018 to 2024, Kodak’s charges averaged approximately $150k to $200k per month.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kodak was released from jail recently after a December drug arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

I&D said Kodak paid for the services with a credit card. The suit said between January 2023 to December 2023, I&D provided Kodak with services totaling $618k. “Payment for these services was made via credit card,” the suit read.

Article continues below advertisement

“Defendants accepted the Services and never rejected them, complained of them or objected the nature, quality or performance of the Services,” the company added. “Defendants disputed and objected to the Charges to American Express, fraudulently claiming either that the Services were not received or were cancelled in accordance with Plaintiff’s cancellation policy. Neither is true.” “To date, Plaintiff has not been paid for the Charges based upon Defendants’ false and fraudulent cancellation of the Charges with American Express,” the suit said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The rapper has yet to respond to the suit.

Article continues below advertisement

I&D accused Kodak of breach of contract and various other claims. The lawsuit demanded the entire $618k plus interest. Kodak has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

Back in December, Kodak was arrested for alleged cocaine possession. Police claimed they found the rapper asleep in the driver's seat of an SUV. They said they smelled marijuana. After Kodak woke up, he admitted to police he had weed. The police said they found a white powder and several white rock-like objects on the ground. The rapper told the police it was Percocet. Testing at the scene determined the substance was cocaine — which Kodak was adamant was not true.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Broward County Sheriff's Office Kodak in a recent mug shot.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Last month, Kodak's powerhouse attorney Bradford Cohen convinced the judge to let the rapper out of jail after he had been stuck since his arrest. The court also terminated Kodak's supervised release.