Kobe Bryant's Employee's Explicit Messages Blasting NBA Star, Wife Vanessa Exposed in Court

Vanessa later stepped in on his behalf after the Kobe Inc. president took legal action, filing a countersuit that put Carter on blast by claiming she "violated the duty of loyalty and the non-disparagement clause in her employment contract by trash-talking Kobe and his family," per TMZ.

She alleged that Carter blatantly ignored the terms by referring to Kobe as an "a--hole," a "douche nugget," and a "d--- wad."

Vaness also claimed that Carter had disparaging terms for her, allegedly calling her the "f---ing devil," "b----" and PSYCHO," even mocking her newborn as having "botox lips."

It was claimed that Carter was allowed to travel to an NBA All-Star game and allegedly once said there were "a lot of fancy a-- Black people" on the plane.