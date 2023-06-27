Kobe Bryant's Employee's Explicit Messages Blasting NBA Star, Wife Vanessa Exposed in Court
Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, was awarded more than $1.5 million in her lawsuit against BodyArmor, one of the NBA legend's biggest investments, after exposing alleged statements made about herself and her late husband.
The famed Los Angeles Lakers player put $6 million into the company back in 2013, years before it was bought out by Coca-Cola for a staggering $5.6 billion deal.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Kobe made roughly $400k in the sale, but things took a turn when Kobe Inc. president Molly Carter claimed the Black Mamba superstar promised to give her a two percent cut, which he denied prior to his tragic death in January 2020 from a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe, daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven other people.
Vanessa later stepped in on his behalf after the Kobe Inc. president took legal action, filing a countersuit that put Carter on blast by claiming she "violated the duty of loyalty and the non-disparagement clause in her employment contract by trash-talking Kobe and his family," per TMZ.
She alleged that Carter blatantly ignored the terms by referring to Kobe as an "a--hole," a "douche nugget," and a "d--- wad."
Vaness also claimed that Carter had disparaging terms for her, allegedly calling her the "f---ing devil," "b----" and PSYCHO," even mocking her newborn as having "botox lips."
It was claimed that Carter was allowed to travel to an NBA All-Star game and allegedly once said there were "a lot of fancy a-- Black people" on the plane.---" and PSYCHO," even mocking her newborn as having "botox lips."
- Judge Grants Kobe Bryant's Daughter Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who Has 'Obsession With Her & Guns'
- 'Hurt & Betrayed' Vanessa Bryant Wipes Away Tears As She Testifies About Graphic Photos From Kobe & Gianna's Helicopter Crash Being Shared
- Vanessa Bryant Lawsuit: Judge Denies L.A. County's Request To Dismiss Case Over Leaked Photos Of Fatal Kobe Bryant Crash
It was claimed that Carter was allowed to travel to an NBA All-Star game and allegedly once said there were "a lot of fancy a-- Black people" on the plane.
The case went to arbitration and sided with Vanessa, another victory after she walked away with roughly $28 million in a settlement from Los Angeles County over Kobe's crash site photos.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs Bryant's courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct," a statement shared by her lawyer read. "She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect. We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice."