'Parks and Recreation' actor and King of the Hill' voice star Jonathan Joss was shot to death in Texas by a neighbor during a heated exchange, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The killer fled the scene in a car but was quickly arrested by police in the same neighborhood.

A Tragic Ending

Source: DaleBracey/Facebook Jonathan Joss was shot dead during a heated argument with his neighbor in Texas.

According to authorities, the gunman, identified as Sigfredo Alvarez-Cegasay, shot the TV star "several times" before leaving the scene. Police were able to get a description of the getaway vehicle and apprehended Alvarez-Cegasay, The suspect was arrested and charged with murder. His bond was set at $200K. Paramedics at the scene attempted to save Joss' life to no avail. He was 59 years old.

Source: FOX Joss was best known for voicing John Redcorn (L) on 'King of the Hill.'

Joss was best known for voicing the role of John Redcorn on the popular cartoon series King of the Hill. He also made several memorable appearances as Chief Hatote – Joss had Native American ancestry – in the NBC comedy Parks and Recreation. Fans were quick to react to Joss' death on X, as one cried: "This is just horrible. I can’t believe it," and another added, "Damn, I heard rumors but I was hoping it wasn’t true. RIP." One person said: "This is tragic. So many Native American actors are lost to murder, which makes this not just a tragic loss in and of itself, but part of a horrible legacy of beautiful lives wasted." "What are the odds of a reboot happening and then this happens?" someone else said, referring to the show's new revival on Hulu, which Joss was a part of.

The Show Has Lost Many Actors Over The Years

Joss' death comes less than two years following the passing of Johnny Hardwick, who portrayed Dale Gribble on King of the Hill from 1997 to 2010. Hardwick was found by authorities who were at his residence to perform a welfare check. The actor was inside a running bathtub, but the drain was still open. At the time, investigators did not suspect any foul play. According to the autopsy report, Hardwick's body underwent “extensive decompositional changes," which made it difficult to determine the exact cause of death.

Source: NBC Joss was also Chief Hatote on 'Parks and Recreation.'

At the time, the medical examiner explained that while there were no signs of trauma, a toxicology test showed a “presumptive positive test for cannabinoids.” Drugs were also found on the scene. Mike Judge, who created the long-running series, said following Hardwick's death: "Sorry for everyone’s loss! We are gonna miss you Johnny!" "Sha sha and just like sand through a pocket he’s the stars now,” he added, referencing a line from Gribble, in a caption he later deleted.

Source: JohnnyHardwick/Facebook Johnny Hardwick, also from 'King of the Hill,' died in 2023.