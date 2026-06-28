EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Sparks Outrage Over Details Monarch is Keeping Secret From Historic Tax Payment Reveal
June 28 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
King Charles is facing fresh demands for greater financial transparency despite becoming the first British monarch to disclose how much personal tax he pays, with critics arguing the historic move still leaves crucial questions about the royal finances unanswered.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Buckingham Palace is expected to reveal this week the total amount of personal tax paid by Charles, 77, for the 2024-'25 financial year, marking the first time a reigning monarch has publicly disclosed the figure.
King Charles Makes History With Tax Disclosure
The announcement follows growing scrutiny of royal finances after controversy surrounding Andrew Windsor's former long-term lease of Royal Lodge and comes as Parliament examines the finances of the Crown Estate and the use of royal residences.
While Charles has voluntarily paid income tax and capital gains tax since Queen Elizabeth introduced the practice in 1993, the total amount has never before been made public.
Andrew Lownie, royal biographer and author of Entitled, welcomed the move but argued it did not go far enough.
Lownie said, "This is not just a welcome step but a significant one. While he has hardly 'opened up the Windsor books' to public scrutiny, Charles is the first monarch in history to have gone this far. By royal standards, this makes him a modernizer, and it could prove to be a marker in the monarchy's gradual acceptance that its survival increasingly depends on its accountability."
Biographer Questions Hidden Royal Calculations: 'We Will Not Be Told'
However, Lownie questioned what information would remain undisclosed once the figures are released.
He said: "Yes, we will be given a figure for Charles's total tax payment for the financial year 2024-2025, but not how that sum is calculated. How much is income tax, and how much capital gains tax? We will not be told. What expenses have been deducted to arrive at that figure? Silence covers that question and many more besides."
A source familiar with discussions surrounding the financial disclosure said the announcement was intended to demonstrate the monarchy was responding to increasing public expectations.
The insider added: "The publication of the King's personal tax payment is designed to show a willingness to modernize, but there is recognition that it will also generate new questions about how royal finances operate and what remains outside public view."
Charles receives income from the Duchy of Lancaster, a portfolio of land, commercial property, and investments that generated $36.2million last year.
He pays the highest rate of income tax after deducting official expenses and also pays capital gains tax on the sale of private assets acquired since becoming monarch in September 2022.
The Duchy of Lancaster, along with the Duchy of Cornwall, remains exempt from corporation tax, a long-standing arrangement that has attracted growing political and public scrutiny.
Prince William's Duchy Under Spotlight
Prince William, 44, who inherited the Duchy of Cornwall upon becoming Prince of Wales following Queen Elizabeth's death in 2022, has not disclosed how much personal tax he pays on income from the estate, which is estimated to exceed $26.4million annually.
One royal expert said, "The scrutiny surrounding Andrew's financial arrangements changed the conversation completely. Once questions began being asked about Royal Lodge and the terms on which it was occupied, it inevitably encouraged people to examine the wider finances of the monarchy. Charles understands that public expectations have shifted dramatically, and this move appears designed to present him as a king who is willing to embrace greater openness, even if many questions remain unanswered."
Former government minister Norman Baker also argued broader disclosure remained necessary.
Baker said: "We need to know why the monarch is costing $660million a year – why has he got so many houses and what's he going to do to slim down the cost of the monarchy?"
Another source said the King's announcement was likely to become the starting point rather than the conclusion of the debate.
The insider added: "Releasing the headline tax figure is a landmark moment, but campaigners and constitutional experts are already focusing on what information will continue to remain confidential. The pressure for greater transparency is unlikely to disappear once the numbers are published."