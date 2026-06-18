EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Facing Farmers' Mutiny Over Plans to Sell Massive Swathe of Land — 'They Could be Left Homeless'

Prince William is facing growing unrest among farmers on a historic royal estate after plans to sell thousands of acres of Duchy of Cornwall land sparked fears some tenant families could lose both their livelihoods and their homes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The massive estate, which dates back to 1337, has announced plans to sell around 20 percent of its holdings at Bradninch in Devon, encompassing roughly 3,500 acres of farmland, cottages, wetlands, allotments, and community facilities.

The move is said to be part of a wider strategy to raise funds for investment in housing and environmental projects, with reports suggesting as much as $670million could be generated through future sales.

But the proposal has deeply unsettled many tenants and residents, who fear the sale could permanently alter the character of the farming community.

One local source told us: "For many families, this isn't simply a property transaction or a business decision on a spreadsheet. Some of these farms have been worked by the same families for generations under the understanding that the Duchy provided a degree of long-term security and continuity. That sense of certainty has been shaken, and what people are struggling with most right now is not knowing what the future holds.

"There are certainly some tenants who may be in a position to raise the necessary finance and take advantage of the opportunity to purchase their holdings. But there are plenty of others who simply don't have access to that kind of capital. Farming margins are already incredibly tight, borrowing costs remain high, and many rural businesses are facing significant financial pressures. The reality is that not everyone can suddenly find the money required to buy hundreds of acres of land.

The insider continued, "That has created a great deal of anxiety within the local farming community. Some families feel caught between a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and an impossible financial challenge. They understand the appeal of owning the land outright, but they are also painfully aware that it may be beyond their reach.

"The biggest concern is what happens to those who cannot buy. Some fear they could lose not only the farms that support their livelihoods but also the homes and communities that have been at the center of their lives for decades. These are people whose identities are deeply tied to the land they work, and there is genuine worry about what their future looks like if ownership passes elsewhere.

"What we're hearing time and again is a sense of uncertainty. People are trying to make hugely important decisions about their businesses, their finances, and their families without knowing exactly where they will stand in a few years. That uncertainty is weighing heavily on a lot of people across the area."