EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Facing Farmers' Mutiny Over Plans to Sell Massive Swathe of Land — 'They Could be Left Homeless'
June 17 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Prince William is facing growing unrest among farmers on a historic royal estate after plans to sell thousands of acres of Duchy of Cornwall land sparked fears some tenant families could lose both their livelihoods and their homes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Future monarch William, 43, inherited the Duchy of Cornwall when his father, King Charles, 77, was crowned in 2022.
Prince William's Land Sale Sparks Fears
The massive estate, which dates back to 1337, has announced plans to sell around 20 percent of its holdings at Bradninch in Devon, encompassing roughly 3,500 acres of farmland, cottages, wetlands, allotments, and community facilities.
The move is said to be part of a wider strategy to raise funds for investment in housing and environmental projects, with reports suggesting as much as $670million could be generated through future sales.
But the proposal has deeply unsettled many tenants and residents, who fear the sale could permanently alter the character of the farming community.
One local source told us: "For many families, this isn't simply a property transaction or a business decision on a spreadsheet. Some of these farms have been worked by the same families for generations under the understanding that the Duchy provided a degree of long-term security and continuity. That sense of certainty has been shaken, and what people are struggling with most right now is not knowing what the future holds.
"There are certainly some tenants who may be in a position to raise the necessary finance and take advantage of the opportunity to purchase their holdings. But there are plenty of others who simply don't have access to that kind of capital. Farming margins are already incredibly tight, borrowing costs remain high, and many rural businesses are facing significant financial pressures. The reality is that not everyone can suddenly find the money required to buy hundreds of acres of land.
The insider continued, "That has created a great deal of anxiety within the local farming community. Some families feel caught between a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and an impossible financial challenge. They understand the appeal of owning the land outright, but they are also painfully aware that it may be beyond their reach.
"The biggest concern is what happens to those who cannot buy. Some fear they could lose not only the farms that support their livelihoods but also the homes and communities that have been at the center of their lives for decades. These are people whose identities are deeply tied to the land they work, and there is genuine worry about what their future looks like if ownership passes elsewhere.
"What we're hearing time and again is a sense of uncertainty. People are trying to make hugely important decisions about their businesses, their finances, and their families without knowing exactly where they will stand in a few years. That uncertainty is weighing heavily on a lot of people across the area."
Farmers Face Uncertain Future
Concern has been particularly acute around Bradninch, a small Devon town where much of the surrounding agricultural land belongs to the Duchy.
Residents said they have huge worries over the issue of the potential sale; farmers could potentially be made homeless unless another buyer can come in and they can be tenants of them on their farms.
Another local source said: "A significant part of the unease stems from the perception that some of the most important decisions about the future of this land are being taken far removed from the communities that will ultimately live with the consequences. People understand that large estates have to evolve and adapt, but there is a feeling among some residents that the voices of those most directly affected are not always being heard loudly enough.
"For farming families and residents, this isn't an abstract discussion about asset management or long-term investment strategies. These decisions have real-world implications for livelihoods, homes, businesses, and the future character of the area. That is why there is such a strong desire for reassurance and clarity about what comes next."
Devon Community On Edge
"Many people want confidence that the long-term future of agriculture in the region remains a priority. Farming has shaped this community for generations, and residents are understandably concerned about any changes that could weaken that connection or make it harder for local families to remain on the land," the insider noted.
"There is also concern that relationships built up over decades between the Duchy and its tenants could be altered in ways that leave communities feeling less secure. Historically, there has been an expectation of continuity and stewardship, and some fear that those traditional bonds are being tested by broader strategic objectives that may not fully reflect local circumstances.
"Ultimately, what residents are looking for is transparency and reassurance. They want to know that decisions about the future of the estate are not being driven solely by wider financial or development ambitions, but that equal consideration is being given to the people, families and communities whose lives are intertwined with the land itself. That is where much of the anxiety is coming from."
A Duchy of Cornwall spokesperson said: "Where possible, Duchy tenants are being offered first refusal to purchase their homes and farms, often with a discount, alongside support to help them consider what is right for them and their families."
The spokesperson added: "For many of our farming tenants, this is a genuinely exciting opportunity – and, through our one-to-one conversations, we know that all of our farm tenants at Bradninch are exploring options to purchase."