EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family Sparks Fresh Outrage Over Huge Handouts From Broke Taxpayers as Sleaze Scandals Continue to Ravage The Firm's Brand

RadarOnline.com can reveal Charles, 77, is facing mounting criticism after the Sovereign Grant – the public funding allocated to support official royal duties – rose sharply in recent years, as millions of UK citizens struggle financially.

King Charles has sparked fresh outrage over trousering huge handouts from broke British taxpayers as royal funding surges during a cost-of-living crisis, and scandals continue to batter the monarchy's image.

A significant portion has been allocated toward extensive repairs to Buckingham Palace , a project expected to cost £369million – roughly $460million. According to official accounts, $51million was spent on royal property upkeep and about $5.8million on travel, including roughly $590,000 on 141 helicopter flights.

The Sovereign Grant has climbed by nearly £50million – approximately $62million – over three years to reach almost £138million (about $172million), in the current financial year. The funding supports property maintenance, travel, and staffing, including 539 employees.

The increase has fueled claims the monarchy is receiving massively inflated handouts from hard-pressed taxpayers, with critics arguing the timing is particularly "sickening" given ongoing reputational fallout linked to scandals, including ex-Prince Andrew 's links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein .

Critics have labeled the increased handouts as sickening during the cost-of-living crisis.

The insider added: "There's also a wider reputational issue at play. With controversy and past scandals still lingering over The Firm, this level of taxpayer support risks reinforcing the idea that the monarchy operates under a different set of rules. Rather than calming criticism, it is deepening frustration and fueling the perception that accountability is lacking at a time when trust is already under strain."

"It creates a stark contrast between the daily pressures people are facing and the financial protections the monarchy appears to enjoy, and that's becoming increasingly hard to justify in the public eye."

A political source said: "For many households in the UK right now, every bill feels like a stretch, so seeing what are being described as huge handouts going to an already wealthy institution is politically toxic.

Senior Labour Party figures have called for closer scrutiny of royal finances, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves under pressure to take a firmer stance.

Politicians in the UK have labeled aspects of royal income as "disgraceful," pointing to reports that charities have been charged high rents on properties linked to the Duchy of Cornwall.

Meanwhile, there are also warnings the monarchy risks appearing increasingly disconnected from everyday life.

Another source said, "There is an unmistakable feeling that the monarchy is approaching a tipping point when it comes to public tolerance. The idea of an institution as rich in cashflow and property still takes inflated money from taxpayers at a time it is mired in sleaze accusations, actually beggars belief."

"Despite the arguments that the royals bring in tourism money, there is now a growing sense this institution should be scrapped. They are on the verge of mutiny."