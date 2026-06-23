King Charles Snubs Chance to Fix Prince Harry's Broken Relationship with Brother William When U.S.-Based Royal Returns to U.K. — 'It's Not His Focus Right Now'

Since his cancer diagnosis, Charles appears more enthusiastic to forgive Harry, much to William's frustration, but won't make a move to reunite the warring brothers.

Indeed, when Harry, wife Meghan Markle, and their two children touch down in the U.K. this summer, Charles' main focus will be on something else.

Royal expert Emily Nash told PageSix: "I certainly wouldn’t expect anything to happen on this visit. I mean, you never know."

She added, "If it was part of a wider family gathering, it’s possible they could be at the same place at the same time. But, you know, given the very fractious nature of the relationship between William and Harry, I don’t see them rushing to spend time together just because Harry's back in the U.K."