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Home > Royals News > King Charles III

King Charles Snubs Chance to Fix Prince Harry's Broken Relationship with Brother William When U.S.-Based Royal Returns to U.K. — 'It's Not His Focus Right Now'

picture of King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

King Charles will not seek to heal rift between warring sons Prince William and Prince Harry when the latter makes U.K. return.

June 23 2026, Updated 2:20 p.m. ET

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King Charles won't make any attempts to mend Prince William's feud with Prince Harry when the U.S.-based royal returns to the U.K, according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The warring brothers have reportedly not spoken since 2020 after a falling out sparked by Harry, 41, slamming the royals in his bombshell memoir, Spare, and TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

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'They Won't Be Rushing To Spend Time Together'

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picture of Prince William and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Royal expert Kate Nash feels Prince William is not fussed about seeing Harry.

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Since his cancer diagnosis, Charles appears more enthusiastic to forgive Harry, much to William's frustration, but won't make a move to reunite the warring brothers.

Indeed, when Harry, wife Meghan Markle, and their two children touch down in the U.K. this summer, Charles' main focus will be on something else.

Royal expert Emily Nash told PageSix: "I certainly wouldn’t expect anything to happen on this visit. I mean, you never know."

She added, "If it was part of a wider family gathering, it’s possible they could be at the same place at the same time. But, you know, given the very fractious nature of the relationship between William and Harry, I don’t see them rushing to spend time together just because Harry's back in the U.K."

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Meeting Grandchildren Is 'Primary Focus'

picture of King charles
Source: MEGA

All King Charles is thinking about is getting to know his estranged grandchildren, the expert claimed.

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As for whether Charles would play a role in William and Harry making amends, Nash believes the reigning monarch is staying out of it.

"I think he probably is just focused on his own moment of spending time with the son he’s not seen for a long time," Nash said of Charles, adding, "Especially potentially meeting his grandchildren… I'm sure that’s probably his primary focus right now."

The only way the brothers will bury the hatchet is down to William, according to another royal commentator, Amanda Matta, who believes the Prince of Wales needs to approach the situation "pragmatically rather than emotionally."

She added, "Sort of the opposite of King Charles' approach. William has been the holdout for years, viewing Harry's betrayal as unforgivable."

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Prospect Of Reunion A Long Way Off

picture of Prince William and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Harry's feud is set to rumble on.

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If there were to be a private meeting between William and Harry, this would be a clear signal that "lines of communication are being reopened," Matta said.

But Nash doesn't expect a reconciliation to happen soon.

"These things have to happen step by step," Nash noted. "When things have been as difficult and as estranged as they have been in that family, I wouldn’t expect things to change overnight."

Radar recently told how William and Harry are being mocked by critics for appearing to conduct rival Father's Day displays in public, with royal sources claiming the brothers' ongoing estrangement has turned even a family celebration into an uncomfortable public comparison.

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picture of Prince William and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The brothers' separate Father's Day posts only emphasized their rift.

The Prince of Wales – who turned 44 on Father's Day – and the Duke of Sussex were both the focus of affectionate social media tributes released by their families on Sunday, June 21.

The separate messages, published thousands of miles apart, promoted renewed discussion about the fractured state of the royal family and the starkly different lives now being led by the new princes.

One royal source told us: "What should have been a simple celebration of fatherhood quickly became another reminder of how divided the family remains.

"Every photograph, caption, and public gesture is now viewed through the lens of the rift between William and Harry."

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