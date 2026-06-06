EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Snubs Andrew Windsor's Kids! Monarch 'Using Diary Clashes to Get Out of Awkward Public Meets With Shamed Brother's Daughters'

However, the King has not attended the famous race since ascending the throne in 2022.

His decision to return this year has prompted speculation within royal circles because it coincides with the day of the wedding of his nephew, Peter Phillips, 48, and Harriet Sperling, 46, at Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate.

Sources told us the timing conveniently allows Charles to avoid potentially uncomfortable encounters at the wedding reception with the shamed ex-Prince Andrew's daughters, Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36.

A royal insider said: "There has been considerable surprise behind palace walls at the King's sudden enthusiasm for attending the Derby. While the event is undoubtedly important to him because of his mother's affection for it, some people have noted that it also provides an elegant way of limiting the amount of time he spends at the wedding celebrations."

The source added: "If he remains at Peter's for the reception, there is every chance he will have found himself in lengthy conversations with members of the York family. By having another major engagement in the diary, he has a perfectly legitimate reason to make an early departure without causing any obvious offence."