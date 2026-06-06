EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Snubs Andrew Windsor's Kids! Monarch 'Using Diary Clashes to Get Out of Awkward Public Meets With Shamed Brother's Daughters'
June 6 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
King Charles is facing fresh questions over his relationship with the York family after choosing to attend Derby Day rather than attend a high-profile royal wedding reception where Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are expected to be among the guests.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the ailing monarch, 77, who is still battling cancer, is due to attend the Derby meeting on Saturday, June 6 – a fixture long associated with his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who rarely missed the event during her reign.
Charles' Derby Return Raises Eyebrows
However, the King has not attended the famous race since ascending the throne in 2022.
His decision to return this year has prompted speculation within royal circles because it coincides with the day of the wedding of his nephew, Peter Phillips, 48, and Harriet Sperling, 46, at Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate.
Sources told us the timing conveniently allows Charles to avoid potentially uncomfortable encounters at the wedding reception with the shamed ex-Prince Andrew's daughters, Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36.
A royal insider said: "There has been considerable surprise behind palace walls at the King's sudden enthusiasm for attending the Derby. While the event is undoubtedly important to him because of his mother's affection for it, some people have noted that it also provides an elegant way of limiting the amount of time he spends at the wedding celebrations."
The source added: "If he remains at Peter's for the reception, there is every chance he will have found himself in lengthy conversations with members of the York family. By having another major engagement in the diary, he has a perfectly legitimate reason to make an early departure without causing any obvious offence."
Wedding Snub Rumors Swirl
The guest list for the reception has been kept tightly guarded, although Beatrice and Eugenie are believed to be among those expected to attend.
The celebrations are due to continue in a converted entertainment space in Gloucestershire.
Another source said: "There is still uncertainty surrounding the future role of the York family within the monarchy. Those questions have not entirely gone away, and some believe the King would rather avoid discussing them in a social setting where every interaction risks attracting attention."
The insider continued: "Beatrice and Eugenie remain committed to protecting their place within the wider royal family. If there was an opportunity to have a private conversation with the King about their future standing, many observers believe they would naturally want to take it."
Andrew's Shadow Still Looms
The issue of the ex-Prince Andrew's position within royal life has remained sensitive since the former Duke of York, 66, withdrew from public duties following controversy surrounding his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and booted out of his $40million Royal Lodge home by Charles as punishment for his longstanding links to Epstein.
Questions are now raging over whether any future constitutional reforms could also affect Andrew's position in the line of succession and, by extension, the standing of other members of the York branch of the family.
Despite his Epstein shame, he is still eighth in line to the throne.
One palace aide said: "The King is known for carefully managing potentially difficult situations. Nobody is suggesting there is open conflict, but there is a recognition that conversations about succession, titles and the future shape of the monarchy can quickly become complicated, and he does not want to risk any chance of having to entertain such queries from Beatrice or Eugenie at a wedding celebration."
Officially, the King's appearance at the historic Derby race meeting is being viewed as a celebration of one of Britain's most prestigious sporting occasions and a continuation of a royal tradition closely associated with the late Queen.