EXCLUSIVE: The Royal Rule King Charles Broke for the Sake of His New Nature Film
Feb. 12 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
King Charles has broken one of Windsor Castle's most rigid rules to stage an unprecedented film premiere inside the 1,000-room royal residence – waiving a long-standing ban on photography to celebrate his new environmental documentary Finding Harmony: A King's Vision.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 90-minute documentary, which launched on Amazon Prime Video on 6 February, explores Charles' lifelong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable living.
A Rule Broken for King Charles' Doc
Ahead of its release, the King hosted a private screening in the historic Waterloo Chamber at Windsor Castle – the first time a commercial film premiere has ever been staged inside a royal home.
Ordinarily, the castle's regulations state: "Photography and filming, including wearable devices, are not permitted inside the State Apartments or St George's Chapel."
But for this occasion, that rule was temporarily relaxed. Influencers and guests were permitted to take photographs, and a bespoke backdrop was created for attendees to capture images within the castle walls."
A palace source said: "The King was adamant that this project could not feel remote or cloistered behind palace gates. He wanted the documentary to resonate with a broad audience, particularly younger viewers who engage with content digitally. In his view, that meant embracing a more contemporary approach to how the event was presented."
Windsor Castle operates under very clear and long-established guidelines, especially when it comes to photography and filming.
"Those restrictions are part of preserving the dignity and privacy of the space. However, for this premiere, His Majesty recognized that adhering rigidly to protocol would have undermined the spirit of the film," the insider added.
The source continued: "By permitting cameras and social media inside the State Apartments, he signaled a willingness to adapt tradition in service of a larger message. It was a notable break from precedent – not done lightly – but Charles felt it was justified to ensure the documentary felt open, relevant, and connected to the world beyond the castle walls."
The screening drew a high-profile guest list, including Kate Winslet, who narrates the film, as well as Dame Judi Dench and Sir Rod Stewart. Around 200 attendees gathered for the preview before moving to St George's Hall for a champagne reception.
The documentary traces Charles' environmental advocacy from his early campaigns on organic farming and architecture to more recent sustainability initiatives across royal estates.
'We're Destroying Our Means of Survival'
Archive footage features brief appearances by royal exile Prince Harry, 41, and shamed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 65. In the film, Charles delivers a stark warning about climate change.
He says: "We're actually destroying our means of survival, all the team. To put that back together again is possible, but we should have been doing it long ago. We've got to do it as fast as we can now.
"The underlying principles behind what I call harmony, I think we need to follow if we're going to somehow ensure that this poor old planet can support so many. It's unlikely there's anywhere else."
The King's environmental focus has extended to royal properties. At Windsor Castle, roof renovations were used as an opportunity to install solar panels. And at the Sandringham estate, Charles has introduced a biomass boiler, commissioned a large solar farm, and advanced plans for a slurry pit designed to produce organic fertilizer – a move that has drawn rage from locals.
A royal household insider said: "This was not simply about unveiling a documentary – it was designed to underline what the King wants his reign to stand for. Environmental stewardship is not, in his mind, a side project or personal hobby. It is foundational to the way he defines his role as monarch.
"Charles understands that the monarchy is steeped in centuries of ritual and precedent, particularly in places like Windsor Castle. "But he also believes that institutions must evolve if they are to remain meaningful. If advancing that environmental message requires rethinking how royal spaces are used or who is invited into them, he is willing to take that step."