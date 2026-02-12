EXCLUSIVE: The Royal Rule King Charles Broke for the Sake of His New Nature Film

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 90-minute documentary , which launched on Amazon Prime Video on 6 February, explores Charles' lifelong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable living.

King Charles has broken one of Windsor Castle's most rigid rules to stage an unprecedented film premiere inside the 1,000-room royal residence – waiving a long-standing ban on photography to celebrate his new environmental documentary Finding Harmony: A King's Vision.

The Windsor Caste broke it's own rule for King Charles' new doc.

Ahead of its release, the King hosted a private screening in the historic Waterloo Chamber at Windsor Castle – the first time a commercial film premiere has ever been staged inside a royal home.

Ordinarily, the castle's regulations state: "Photography and filming, including wearable devices, are not permitted inside the State Apartments or St George's Chapel."

But for this occasion, that rule was temporarily relaxed. Influencers and guests were permitted to take photographs, and a bespoke backdrop was created for attendees to capture images within the castle walls."

A palace source said: "The King was adamant that this project could not feel remote or cloistered behind palace gates. He wanted the documentary to resonate with a broad audience, particularly younger viewers who engage with content digitally. In his view, that meant embracing a more contemporary approach to how the event was presented."

Windsor Castle operates under very clear and long-established guidelines, especially when it comes to photography and filming.