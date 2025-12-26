EXCLUSIVE: One of World's Most Revered Acting Icons, 90, Admits They're 'Losing the Plot' After Confessing to Being So Blind Lines Are Now Impossible to Read

In an interview ahead of her new Channel 4 documentary Judi Dench: Shakespeare, My Family and Me, the actress confessed even though she can recall reams of Shakespeare, she also admitted: "But I can't remember what I'm doing tomorrow."

And when asked if she fears "losing the plot", Dench poignantly confessed: "Oh yes, and I do now."

The documentary, directed by Harvey Lilley, explores Dench's lifelong relationship with Shakespeare, including new findings suggesting that her eight-times great grandfather, Anders Bille, may have met the playwright during a visit to the English court of James I in 1606.

Lilley described the experience of filming Dench as "unforgettable," saying he witnessed the actress "completely unrehearsed … perfectly deliver a complete soliloquy" from a play she last performed more than 40 years ago.