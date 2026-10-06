EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Won't Shield Andrew From Fresh Epstein Scrutiny'

"We want perpetrators of these crimes to be investigated and prosecuted," declared Massie, who is pushing legislation that will give state and local authorities access to the unredacted documents to pursue their own criminal cases. "And Prince Andrew, who committed s-- crimes in the United States too."

Insiders told RadarOnline.com the king is refusing to lift a finger to help his hapless brother, who was arrested in February and hauled in for questioning by U.K. police after a DOJ document dump earlier this year appeared to show Andrew sharing confidential information with Epstein while serving as Britain's trade envoy.

While the former duke vehemently denies any wrongdoing, the British police investigation has expanded to include allegations of misconduct at Royal Lodge in Windsor – further humiliating 77-year-old Charles and the monarchy.

One royal insider told RadarOnline.com getting rid of "the pariah" would take some pressure off Charles, who is battling cancer and family turmoil.