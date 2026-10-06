EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Won't Shield Andrew From Fresh Epstein Scrutiny'
Oct. 6 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is a wanted man in America – and insiders told RadarOnline.com exasperated King Charles may pave the way for his disgraced, skirt-chasing brother's extradition to face criminal charges for allegedly abusing young women with billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the bombshell development comes after U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky went before Congress demanding the Department of Justice (DOJ) release about 3million additional documents identifying more than a dozen of Epstein's alleged co-conspirators – including Andrew.
Charles Refuses to Help Andrew
"We want perpetrators of these crimes to be investigated and prosecuted," declared Massie, who is pushing legislation that will give state and local authorities access to the unredacted documents to pursue their own criminal cases. "And Prince Andrew, who committed s-- crimes in the United States too."
Insiders told RadarOnline.com the king is refusing to lift a finger to help his hapless brother, who was arrested in February and hauled in for questioning by U.K. police after a DOJ document dump earlier this year appeared to show Andrew sharing confidential information with Epstein while serving as Britain's trade envoy.
While the former duke vehemently denies any wrongdoing, the British police investigation has expanded to include allegations of misconduct at Royal Lodge in Windsor – further humiliating 77-year-old Charles and the monarchy.
One royal insider told RadarOnline.com getting rid of "the pariah" would take some pressure off Charles, who is battling cancer and family turmoil.
King Won't Protect His Brother
"There is so much happening right now, Andrew is definitely causing him a lot of stress," said the insider. "If Andrew were to get charged in the U.S. and were extradited from the U.K., the king would probably be very pleased and help facilitate his departure. He's not going to help protect his brother, since he wants to preserve the reputation of the monarchy."
Back in 2020, Geoffrey Berman, then-U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, publicly blasted Andrew, 66, for providing "zero cooperation" and "falsely" portraying himself to the public as "eager and willing" to help the federal probe.
Andrew's Royal Standing Has Crumbled
Epstein died by hanging in a New York City jail cell in 2019 at 66 while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges. His accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in 2021 and is serving 20 years in federal prison.
But Andrew's royal standing has dramatically changed since King Charles stripped him of his titles and evicted him from Royal Lodge.
So far, New Mexico has launched a Truth Commission investigation into crimes allegedly committed at Epstein's sprawling 7,600-acre Zorro Ranch outside Santa Fe, where investigators have deployed cadaver dogs and drones in a hunt for human remains.
Andrew Could Face New Scrutiny
The search follows a chilling anonymous tip alleging two foreign girls were strangled during "rough, fetish s--" and buried on or near the property.
Last month, New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez sued the DOJ for refusing to hand over unredacted Epstein files that could help investigators unmask the bigwigs who allegedly participated in the pervert's flesh-peddling operation – potentially including Andrew, who documents show once visited Zorro Ranch.
"We know that he was at the ranch for at least three days, just given the records that we have," said New Mexico State Rep. Andrea Romero, who set up the Truth Commission.
"If he committed a crime in New Mexico or is on the record as committing a crime in New Mexico, we will subpoena him."