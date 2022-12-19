Prince Andrew Loses Armed Guards For Bodyguards Who Can ONLY Carry Tasers, King Charles III May 'Foot The Bill'
King Charles III may help pay for disgraced brother Prince Andrew's new team of bodyguards, well-placed insiders claim as the Duke of York prepares to lose his security detail due to no longer being a senior royal.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Andrew's new private security officers are only allowed to carry tasers, while the recluse's taxpayer-funded security detail was composed of armed officers.
Insiders speculate that Charles will "foot the bill" to ensure Andrew still has armed protection, which comes with a more than $3 million-a-year fee, according to The Sun.
Buckingham Palace refused to comment, which they do in regard to security matters.
After Charles' youngest son, Prince Harry, fought for his own security, former Home Office minister and Privy Council member Norman Baker described armed protection as a "status symbol" for Andrew.
"Of course he should pay it himself and not burden the taxpayer because he is a private individual and carries out no public duties," said Baker. "We shouldn't pay for Andrew's or Harry's security or any member of the Royal Family that carries out no public duties."
As for what Charles could do if he chooses to help, Baker said "I would imagine the King could put it through the Duchy of Lancaster then be able to say it is expenses incurred as part of his duties and off-set it against tax."
Andrew was stripped of his military roles and royal patronages by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, following a bombshell sexual assault lawsuit in which accuser Virginia Giuffre alleged she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with Andrew at the age of 17.
Andrew denied any wrongdoing and they ultimately reached a settlement, reported being around $12 million.
Insiders told RadarOnline.com that Andrew has been plotting a move to the Middle East after being shut out by his brother, which may be further motivated by his security change.
Prior to the Duke of York's security dilemma, this outlet learned that Charles was focused on his own duties and planning on making "massive changes" within the palace as he strives "to be his own man" upon his ascension to the throne.