EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Facing Massive Backlash for This One Glaring Omission From His Traditional Christmas Speech
Jan. 2 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
King Charles has come under mounting criticism for failing to directly address the scandal surrounding his brother, Prince Andrew, during his traditional Christmas Day broadcast, with senior royal watchers and palace sources telling RadarOnline.com the omission deepened public frustration at a moment when the monarchy was under intense scrutiny.
The King, 77, delivered his annual address at 3 pm on December 25, a speech watched by millions in the UK and around the world.
The broadcast came after a year in which Charles had stripped Andrew, 65, of his remaining royal titles and privileges and taken steps to distance the monarchy from his disgraced younger brother following renewed controversy over the former prince's long-standing relationship with pedophile sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein.
Despite that backdrop, Charles did not refer to Andrew or the damage the scandal has inflicted on the House of Windsor during his festive message.
The Silence
Palace aides said the speech was intended to strike a reflective and unifying tone, but critics argue it avoided the most pressing issue facing the monarchy.
"There was a clear expectation that the King would at least acknowledge the crisis surrounding Andrew," one senior royal source said.
"By saying nothing, he has allowed the silence itself to now become the story." Charles' address was delivered against a backdrop of sustained public attention on Andrew after the release of further material linked to Epstein late last year.
Since then, Andrew's conduct and past associations have dominated headlines, creating what one royal commentator described as "a never-ending crisis and branding catastrophe" for the royal family.
Not Addressing the 'Elephant in the Room'
A source close to palace operations said the omission was deliberate but risky. "Charles has taken firm action privately, effectively sidelining Andrew from any public role," the insider said.
"But there was a widespread expectation that he would also demonstrate leadership in public by confronting the issue directly during the most important address of the royal calendar."
Charles has previously surprised the public by speaking openly about his cancer diagnosis and treatment in moments widely praised for its candor.
That contrast of openness and honesty has now sharpened criticism of his failure to do likewise when it came to addressing the "elephant in the room" of Andrew in his Christmas speech, a palace aide told us.
"After speaking so candidly about his own illness, there was an assumption that the King would bring a similar level of openness to the situation involving his brother," the royal source explained.
'Detached From the Real Issues'
In his speech, Charles quoted lines from Burnt Norton, part of Four Quartets by T.S. Eliot, invoking "the still point of the turning world" as he called for spiritual calm and reflection.
The literary reference also drew criticism from commentators who said it felt disconnected from the "real-life" and "very un-poetic" turmoil surrounding the royal family.
"The literary references were carefully chosen and reflective," one royal aide said. "But for many listeners, they felt detached from the very real issues dominating public discussion, at a moment when institutional trust depends on clear acknowledgment rather than symbolism."
Andrew's spectacular fall has been one of the defining challenges of Charles' reign so far. In 2025, the King took the unprecedented step of formally removing his brother's titles, evicting him from his grace-and-favor residence and excluding him from official royal duties.
Those moves were widely praised as an attempt to draw a clear line between the monarchy and Andrew's actions. Even so, the absence of any reference in the Christmas speech has left observers divided.
"The King has demonstrated that he can take tough decisions," a former royal adviser said. "But leadership also requires confronting uncomfortable truths publicly, and for many observers, that opportunity has now passed."