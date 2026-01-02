EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Facing Massive Backlash for This One Glaring Omission From His Traditional Christmas Speech

A source close to palace operations said the omission was deliberate but risky. "Charles has taken firm action privately, effectively sidelining Andrew from any public role," the insider said.

"But there was a widespread expectation that he would also demonstrate leadership in public by confronting the issue directly during the most important address of the royal calendar."

Charles has previously surprised the public by speaking openly about his cancer diagnosis and treatment in moments widely praised for its candor.

That contrast of openness and honesty has now sharpened criticism of his failure to do likewise when it came to addressing the "elephant in the room" of Andrew in his Christmas speech, a palace aide told us.

"After speaking so candidly about his own illness, there was an assumption that the King would bring a similar level of openness to the situation involving his brother," the royal source explained.