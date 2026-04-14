King Charles May Never Speak to Andrew Windsor Again: Cancer-Stricken Monarch Has No Intention of Forgiving Brother Amid talk Shamed Ex-Prince is Being Supported by Royal Allies
April 14 2026, Published 8:42 a.m. ET
King Charles may shun his brother Andrew Windsor for life over his links with Jeffrey Epstein, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the cancer-stricken monarch, 77, has no intention of following in the footsteps of his siblings Prince Edward, 62, and Princess Anne, 75, by offering support and checking in on his mental state following his arrest in February.
Charles 'Has Not Intention' Of Following Siblings' Lead
According to insiders, there is "no change whatsoever" Charles will take similar steps, as he's still raging over his brother's behavior.
A source told The Daily Mail: "The hard reality is that the King may never speak to Andrew again."
The source explained: "It would take an enormous shift in the King's thinking for them even to be in the same room.
"The fact that Edward has now visited Andrew and that Anne has spoken to him too might appear to suggest that Charles might be contemplating some kind of rapprochement — but that's completely wrong.
"They were never close as brothers in the first place, with tensions between them which long predate the Epstein scandal.
Charles 'Feels Like He Was Lied To'
"While in the context of the Epstein case the King feels that he was lied to and that's not easy to forgive.
"And Charles is not just a brother in this situation but also the King - and in that capacity he has to protect the monarchy above all other considerations, even personal ones."
Charles is also fearful communicating with Andrew, 66, may seem him dragged into his brother’s drama should he face further charges.
The source continued: "One must remember, if Andrew is charged and there were conversations with the King, his lawyers could say they are important and, as a result, try to call Charles to give evidence — which His Majesty cannot do, as the case is brought in his name, Rex v Mountbatten-Windsor. It would collapse."
Charles Unlikely To Comment On Andrew Specifically
Charles has yet to comment publicly about Andrew's Epstein controversy, other than releasing a state following his brother's arrest.
And that’s likely to remain that way.
The source added: "The unequivocal advice he has been given in regard to Andrew is that he is damaging the monarchy, 'so the King has to completely disassociate himself both publicly and privately from him."
Charles, cautious and often introspective, was wary of Andrew's more cavalier approach to public life. He is said to have harboured serious reservations about his brother's role as a trade envoy, fearing that the position exposed both Andrew and the monarchy to unnecessary risk.
"Charles has always been wary of his brother," says a former courtier. "He didn't want him to be trade envoy in the first place. He could see the potential for reputational damage."
That damage, of course, has since been done — and far more catastrophically than Charles could ever have envisaged.
Andrew, once, believed he should have been next-in-line to the throne, rather than Charles, according to biographer Andrew Lownie.
He said: "He has a long-standing hatred of his brother Charles, who he sees as weak.
"(Andrew) detested the attention and adulation Charles received as the future king, feeling he was best suited for the role and superior, in general, to the then Prince of Wales."