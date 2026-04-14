King Charles May Never Speak to Andrew Windsor Again: Cancer-Stricken Monarch Has No Intention of Forgiving Brother Amid talk Shamed Ex-Prince is Being Supported by Royal Allies

According to insiders, there is "no change whatsoever" Charles will take similar steps, as he's still raging over his brother's behavior.

A source told The Daily Mail: "The hard reality is that the King may never speak to Andrew again."

The source explained: "It would take an enormous shift in the King's thinking for them even to be in the same room.

"The fact that Edward has now visited Andrew and that Anne has spoken to him too might appear to suggest that Charles might be contemplating some kind of rapprochement — but that's completely wrong.

"They were never close as brothers in the first place, with tensions between them which long predate the Epstein scandal.