EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Slaps Future Queen Kate With Brutal Ultimatum Even Though It Will Cause 'Havoc' With her Marriage to William — 'Everyone Needs to Grow Up!'
Jan. 26 2026, Published 7:56 p.m. ET
King Charles has delivered a blunt message to Catherine, Princess of Wales – urging her to take the lead in repairing the royal family's most damaging rift, even though sources warned the move risks causing "havoc" in her marriage to Prince William.
RadarOnline.com can reveal as the monarch continues cancer treatment while steering the crown through political and personal turbulence, insiders say Charles has lost patience with the feud between his sons and believes Kate is his "only hope" of forcing progress.
King Charles Hardens Tone As He Orders Family to 'Grow Up'
The push comes nearly six years after Prince Harry's departure to the U.S. and amid renewed discussion of a possible U.K. visit by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this summer.
An insider said the king's tone has hardened.
They claimed: "From Charles's perspective, this dispute has dragged on to an absurd degree. He is facing serious health challenges while carrying the burden of the crown, and he finds the continued infighting deeply frustrating. His feeling is that, in the context of everything else, it's trivial and exhausting – in his words, 'Everyone Needs to Grow Up!'"
Charles, the source said, is determined to see his grandchildren, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, and is prepared to move ahead with a reconciliation plan regardless of William's objections.
King Charles Turns to Kate Middleton
"Charles is not blind to the missteps Harry and Meghan have made, and he doesn't excuse them," the insider added.
"But he's reached the point where he believes holding on to anger is a waste of what little time anyone truly has. From his perspective, forgiveness matters more now, and he wants the door opened to bring them back into the fold."
With William, 43, refusing to engage with Harry, Charles has turned to Kate.
"Charles has come to see Catherine as the last viable bridge between the two sides," one palace aide told us.
"He isn't issuing commands, but the expectation is unmistakable. He's made it clear he's relying on her to handle any Sussex visit with care and restraint, so the situation doesn't deteriorate further."
Kate Middleton Becomes the Last Bridge as Royal Brothers Clash
William and Harry, 41, are believed not to have spoken since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, despite both attending the funeral of their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes in 2024.
Harry's recent U.K. visit for his High Court case over alleged media intrusion on his life coincided with William and Kate traveling to Scotland, a clash some saw as deliberate.
Another insider said Charles believes Kate understands the stakes. "Charles is acutely aware that every move will be scrutinized," they added.
"Allowing this feud to drag on in public is damaging to the monarchy's image, and he believes Kate has a better grasp than anyone of how things are perceived and how to put duty ahead of personal emotion when it matters."
Princess Urged to Lessen Rift as Bond With King Deepens
The king is said to believe Kate is uniquely placed to temper William's anger.
"Charles is convinced that when William becomes emotionally charged, Kate is the one voice that still cuts through. He knows his son's temperament well and believes that calming the situation will require a level of patience and diplomacy that only she can provide."
Tensions remain raw after the publication of Harry's memoir Spare, published in 2023, in which he alleged William physically assaulted him during a row that began when William apparently referred to Meghan Markle, 44, as "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive."
Another source said Charles is urging Kate to "help lessen the rift" with Meghan.
"Charles isn't expecting warmth or friendship," the insider added.
"What he is asking for is a visible, good-faith effort. He accepts that William will not take that step and that Camilla has no intention of doing so, which leaves Kate as the only person capable of showing that willingness."
Charles and Kate are said to share a close bond, strengthened after both faced cancer.
The king has publicly referred to her as his "beloved daughter-in-law" and "darling daughter-in-law."
"Charles is genuinely distressed by how fractured his family has become," a palace source said.
"The thought of his sons remaining estranged weighs heavily on him, and he believes that even a modest change in tone now, guided by Kate, could spare the family years of further harm, regardless of the disruption it may cause in the moment."