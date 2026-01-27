EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Slaps Future Queen Kate With Brutal Ultimatum Even Though It Will Cause 'Havoc' With her Marriage to William — 'Everyone Needs to Grow Up!'

The push comes nearly six years after Prince Harry's departure to the U.S. and amid renewed discussion of a possible U.K. visit by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this summer.

An insider said the king's tone has hardened.

They claimed: "From Charles's perspective, this dispute has dragged on to an absurd degree. He is facing serious health challenges while carrying the burden of the crown, and he finds the continued infighting deeply frustrating. His feeling is that, in the context of everything else, it's trivial and exhausting – in his words, 'Everyone Needs to Grow Up!'"

Charles, the source said, is determined to see his grandchildren, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, and is prepared to move ahead with a reconciliation plan regardless of William's objections.