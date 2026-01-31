EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' 'Sex Dungeon'! Radar Goes Behind Doors of 'Creepy' Estate on Monarch's Doorstep That Has Hosted Some of the Dirtiest Scenes Ever Seen on Screen

Its proximity to cancer-battling monarch Charles, 77, has added to intrigue around the property, which was inherited by Lowsley-Williams from his grandfather in 2023 and has since become the focus of a struggle to keep the historic house financially viable.

Lowsley-Williams has spoken openly about the burden of maintaining the Grade II-listed mansion, which has around 50 rooms and centuries-old interiors.

"So we've got to find innovative ways to generate a revenue," he said, explaining that annual running costs are vast.

Emma added: "You just never want to be the generation that doesn't make it work."

The couple has revealed upkeep of the vast property costs run to hundreds of thousands of pounds each year, forcing them to abandon their former jobs and live what they describe as a cash-poor existence.