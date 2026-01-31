EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' 'Sex Dungeon'! Radar Goes Behind Doors of 'Creepy' Estate on Monarch's Doorstep That Has Hosted Some of the Dirtiest Scenes Ever Seen on Screen
Jan. 31 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Chavenage House, a 16th-century Cotswolds manor a short distance from King Charles' country home, has emerged as one of television's most provocative filming locations – earning a reputation for hosting some of the steamiest scenes ever broadcast despite being described as "damp" and "creepy."
The sprawling Gloucestershire estate, built in 1650 and now owned by James Lowsley-Williams, 33, and his wife Emma, has appeared in raunchy productions including Rivals, Wolf Hall and Poldark.
Chavenage House and the Financial Burden of Historic Estates
Its proximity to cancer-battling monarch Charles, 77, has added to intrigue around the property, which was inherited by Lowsley-Williams from his grandfather in 2023 and has since become the focus of a struggle to keep the historic house financially viable.
Lowsley-Williams has spoken openly about the burden of maintaining the Grade II-listed mansion, which has around 50 rooms and centuries-old interiors.
"So we've got to find innovative ways to generate a revenue," he said, explaining that annual running costs are vast.
Emma added: "You just never want to be the generation that doesn't make it work."
The couple has revealed upkeep of the vast property costs run to hundreds of thousands of pounds each year, forcing them to abandon their former jobs and live what they describe as a cash-poor existence.
Saving Country Houses and Public Reaction to the Manor
Their situation has been documented on Channel 4's Saving Country Houses, where Emma led cameras through rooms marked by damp ceilings, aging furnishings and what she described as her "worst nightmare" bedroom, complete with an old crib, a pram and a doll from James's childhood.
The scenes have prompted viewers to compare it to everything from a "sex dungeon" to a "horror film setting." Other critics have said it looks "damp, creepy and haunted."
The home was built by the Stephens family, who occupied it for nine generations, and its atmosphere has also been likened by the owners to a place frozen in time.
Chavenage House as a Famous Filming Location for Rivals and Poldark
Despite the challenges, Chavenage House has thrived as a filming location.
Actor Aidan Turner, 42, shot several intimate scenes there as Captain Ross Poldark, and also appeared in the adaptation of Jilly Cooper's s-- packed novel Rivals.
Lowsley-Williams said the same bed was used for both productions.
The family hosted the Rivals production team for five months in 2025 and have continued to welcome film crews.
The manor also featured in a 2008 adaptation of Tess of the D'Urbervilles, with Gemma Arterton, 39, and Eddie Redmayne, 44, filming a passionate scene inside the house.
Its cinematic history contrasts sharply with the practical realities of daily life for its owners, who are now pursuing renovation plans to secure the estate's future.
Future Renovation Plans and Queen Camilla's Royal Visit
Those plans include converting parts of the house into a yoga studio and wellness retreat.
An old cattle shed has already been transformed into a café, while a converted shipping container has been installed as an Airbnb rental.
Work is also planned to modernize an aging bathroom plagued by rust and broken tiles.
The house's cultural profile was further elevated when Queen Camilla, 78, visited the set of Rivals, based on the 1988 novel by her late friend Jilly Cooper, who died in October aged 88.
Camilla said: "It's so sad she's not here." She added about the Rivals show: "I can't wait to see it."
Reflecting on Cooper's books, she said: "I galloped through them. It's just good fun. And I think nowadays people need some good fun."