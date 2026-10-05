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Home > Celebrity > Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Reveals Shocking Number of Nannies She Employs to Look After Her Four Kids

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Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian has revealed she employs five nannies.

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Oct. 5 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

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Kim Kardashian employs five nannies to look after her four kids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The reality star, 45, shares North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, seven, with ex-husband Kanye West, 49, and due to her hectic schedule, she has a team of staff working on rotation in order to care for them.

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'I Think I Am An Intermediate-Strict Parent'

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picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian has given a rare insight into her parenting.

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The SKIMS founder said that one nanny is always on duty, but she will do school pick-up and drop-off herself – and they all have dinner together every night.

"I think I am an intermediate-strict parent," she noted. "I'm extremely patient and loving. I still have a kid sleep in my bed when they want. I read books with the kids every night."

The businesswoman also claims she takes it upon herself to discuss wealth and privilege with her children, in a bid to encourage them to "work hard" in all their endeavors.

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'I Talk To My Kids About Hard Work'

picture of Kim Kardashian and north west
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian, here with daughter North West, is open to her kids about 'privilege.'

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She explained: "It’s something I talk to my kids about constantly, about hard work, never taking things for granted, always having gratitude. I lead by example. I’m really open with them about my work, all of the hard work that I put into my law studies, and they’re proud.

"I think that you can have a big life and still have that spirit in you. But it is more challenging."

Speaking to a , Kardashian also touched upon her relationship with West, which ended in 2021.

The former couple, who were married for eight years, now co-parent their children and speak regularly about eldest child North's music career.

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Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'Aligned' Over North's Music Career

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The reality star says North's projects need to have meet herself and West's approval.

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She said: "That is something that her dad and I have better communication about. We make sure we’re aligned and that she’s in projects that we both approve."

Meanwhile, Kardashian has been spending her cash outside of childcare by purchasing a cursed watch that once tormented the tragedy-plagued Kennedy clan.

Real Housewives of New York City star Carole Radziwill, who is the widow of Kennedy cousin Anthony Radziwill, claims she ditched the jinxed timepiece because of its tragic history.

The reality star and writer, 63, obtained the watch – which originally belonged to Jackie Kennedy, whose husband, President John F. Kennedy, was fatally shot in 1963 – from her late hubby, who died of cancer in 1999.

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picture of Carole Radziwill
Source: MEGA

Kim's splashed out on a watch owned by Carole Radziwill.

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Carole shockingly revealed she believed the watch was "hexed" in a recent interview on the Financial Tea podcast.

"There was something about that watch that linked all of us. Jackie Kennedy in the '60s, me in the '90s, then my best friend in the 2010s," Radziwill explained.

"The curse was three women were in possession of the watch and all three were widowed in their 30s."

The What Remains author put the accessory up for auction with Christie's with the "hope and intention" that Cartier would buy it back.

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picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim reportedly returned the watch after hearing of its 'curse.'

“I had this idea, which I think I got from an Indiana Jones movie, like, when you return something that's cursed to its place of origin it breaks the curse," she explained.

As she hoped, Cartier put in a significant bid, but at the last minute, conspicuous consumer Kardashian offerer up a whopping $379,500 and won the watch, saying in an interview: "It gave me some power: Let's get in there and get this done."

Though the two TV divas have never crossed paths, they share friends, and word got back to the Skims mogul about the watch's tragic history, spooking her and leading her to return it to Christie's

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