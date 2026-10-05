Kim Kardashian Reveals Shocking Number of Nannies She Employs to Look After Her Four Kids

The SKIMS founder said that one nanny is always on duty, but she will do school pick-up and drop-off herself – and they all have dinner together every night.

"I think I am an intermediate-strict parent," she noted. "I'm extremely patient and loving. I still have a kid sleep in my bed when they want. I read books with the kids every night."

The businesswoman also claims she takes it upon herself to discuss wealth and privilege with her children, in a bid to encourage them to "work hard" in all their endeavors.