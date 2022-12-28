Your tip
'This Is Baffling': Kim Kardashian Accused Of Photoshopping ENTIRE Family In Snap From Kourtney's Holiday Bash

Dec. 28 2022

Kim Kardashian is facing Photoshop accusations again after sharing a snap of her sisters and mom at Kourtney's holiday bash, with eagle-eye spies claiming she edited her family into one big photo. But sources tell RadarOnline.com the Kar-Jenner picture wasn't altered, with insiders insisting it's a real photo of the famous family.

Followers went wild when Kim, 42, shared a festive snap from the weekend Christmas party hosted by Mrs. Travis Barker on Tuesday — however, many pointed out the photo of Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris standing in front of two giant red trees appeared altered.

Many zeroed in on Kendall's foot which seemed to be strategically placed on the black train of Kylie's dress.

But fans noticed other inconsistencies too, accusing Kim, her sisters, and her mom of picking out their favorite solo shot and sticking them together for a fake family photo. Followers unloaded on The Kardashians stars in the comment section of Kim's shot.

"Did they just take everyone's favorite picture and paste it all together?" one user quipped.

"'Every single one of you looks so photoshopped! Geez. Why did you do that?" asked another disappointed follower. "Why do their faces all looked photoshopped in the picture like none of them were actually there?" commented a third.

"Why though? It's so hard to take a picture together? Isn't it harder to photoshop each and every one in? This family is baffling," questioned a fourth.

Others joked that they'd "like to see the unedited version" of the alleged family photo.

Kim and Kourtney were front and center in the shot, with the Skims founder wearing a clinging metallic silver gown and the hostess sporting a hip-hugging white top and skirt. Khloé, Kendall, and Kris all rocked festive red dresses, while Kylie dressed uniquely in a black and nude lingerie-inspired number.

Kim's latest Photoshop debacle came just one day after her interview with Angie Martinez, where the reality star cried while admitting she's "hanging on by a thread" while trying to protect her children from the co-parenting drama with her unhinged ex-husband, Kanye West.

"S--- is hard. Co-parenting is really f------ hard," she choked up while explaining the issue of sharing custody with the rapper.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. The end of their marriage was finalized last month. The exes — formerly known as KimYe — share four children: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

