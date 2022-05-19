No Glam Squad! Kim Kardashian Flaunts Rare Makeup-Free Complexion & Fans React To Stripped-Down Look

Kim Kardashian went make-up free while filming an episode of The Kardashians, giving fans a rare look at her au naturel appearance.

The reality star-turned-beauty and fashion mogul, 41, was enjoying a relaxing morning at her stunning $60 million Los Angeles mansion in a recent scene, during which Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were there using her top-of-the-line gym equipment.

Kim's estranged husband, Kanye West, also stopped by to pick up their two youngest kids as she prepared to get ready for her day ahead.