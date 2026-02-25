Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Planning Clan Ban on Meghan Markle — Reality Star Wants to Close Her Family's Door on Sussexes After Photo Flap

Kim Kardashian has planned a family ban on Meghan Markle after a Sussexes photo flap sparks tension.
Feb. 25 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Calculating Kim Kardashian embarrassed Duchess Meghan Markle by claiming the former Suits star and her hubby, Prince Harry, had her family delete social media pics of the royals at momager Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash – and now the reality queen is spreading catty rumors about the couple and urging her mother to cut ties with the demanding diva, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider dished: "Kris still wants to maintain her friendship with Meghan. She has a real soft spot for her, but Kim is putting her foot down. She feels like they had their chance and blew it."

Photo Drama Sparks Backlash

Kim Kardashian claimed Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan asked her family to delete birthday photos over 'Remembrance Day' concerns.
During an appearance on sister Khloe Kardashian's podcast, the All's Fair star claimed her family had gotten the OK to share photos of the pair from the November event – as "we're never ones to post without permission" – but the duke and duchess later asked to have them removed.

"I think they realized it was Remembrance Day," Kim shared on Khloe in Wonder Land, referencing the U.K. day commemorating fallen service members. "They didn't want to be seen at a party."

Kim added: "And then it was taken down. And then I think they realized, like, this was so silly.

"It was just made into something that was so crazy and ridiculous that just didn't have to be."

Kim Is 'Still Bitter'

During 'Khloe in Wonder Land,' Kardashian said the Sussexes later had party pictures removed after initially granting permission.
The billionaire has insisted there is no bad blood between the Kardashians and the Sussexes, and even revealed that she told Markle she wanted her to do a "full campaign" for her Skims underwear and clothing brand following the kerfuffle.

But the insider said: "The whole photo-gate situation was such a slap in the face. Kris may be willing to forgive and forget, but Kim is not.

An insider said Kris Jenner wants to keep ties with Markle, but Kardashian is 'still very bitter' over the photo dispute.
"Kim's still very bitter. She feels like they brought negativity to such a special moment and she's not willing to get past that. If she felt like they brought some sort of benefit to the table, she'd be willing to suck it up and give them a pass.

"But from her point of view, they just bring drama and awkwardness wherever they go, so she sees no reason to keep the door open.

"She doesn't want that energy anywhere near their brand, and she thinks her mom should be on the same page. It's very rare for Kim to overrule Kris like this, but she's clearly taken a stand and is letting the world know the Kardashians are not Team Meghan and Harry."

