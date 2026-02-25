EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Planning Clan Ban on Meghan Markle — Reality Star Wants to Close Her Family's Door on Sussexes After Photo Flap

During an appearance on sister Khloe Kardashian's podcast, the All's Fair star claimed her family had gotten the OK to share photos of the pair from the November event – as "we're never ones to post without permission" – but the duke and duchess later asked to have them removed.

"I think they realized it was Remembrance Day," Kim shared on Khloe in Wonder Land, referencing the U.K. day commemorating fallen service members. "They didn't want to be seen at a party."

Kim added: "And then it was taken down. And then I think they realized, like, this was so silly.

"It was just made into something that was so crazy and ridiculous that just didn't have to be."