Kiely Rodni Dead At 16: Missing Teen's Identity Confirmed With Autopsy After Body, Car Found In Reservoir

Missing California teen Kiely Rodni has been identified as the deceased individual who was found in the Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, Radar can confirm.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office announced that an autopsy was completed on Tuesday, following the bombshell discovery of her silver Honda CRV with humans remains located inside.

Kiely was 16 and had vanished on August 6 after attending a party near Prosser Family Campground in Truckee.