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Home > News > Kid Rock

Kid Rock Fact-Checks Bill Maher After Comedian Denies Being Drunk During White House Dinner With Donald Trump: 'You Were Pretty High!'

split image of Bill Maher, Kid Rock, and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Kid Rock called out Bill Maher during an episode of 'Real Time.'

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Nov. 1 2026, Updated 12:26 p.m. ET

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Kid Rock challenged Bill Maher's account of his latest White House dinner with Donald Trump after the comedian insisted he wasn't drunk during their four-hour gathering, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The musician made the comment during the October 30 episode of Real Time.

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Kid Rock Calls Out Bill Maher Over Drinking Claims

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image of Bill Maher insisted he wasn't drunk during his White House dinner with Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher insisted he wasn't drunk during his White House dinner with Donald Trump.

Maher revisited Trump's 1,300-word Truth Social rant, in which the president branded him a "sleazebag" and a "loser."

The comedian also disputed Trump's characterization of his position on the strikes against Iran, playing footage to demonstrate that he had supported the military action while criticizing how it was carried out.

"Why did he write that I was against it when I can show the tape there?" Maher asked.

"He's a pretty busy man. I don't know if he has time to fact-check," Rock responded.

"I don't think he's fact-checking. Plus he said I was drunk. I was not drunk. Okay, I was not noticeably drunk," he insisted.

Kid Rock wasn't entirely convinced.

"You were pretty high! Were you not pretty high?" he asked.

"We have a good time!" Maher responded.

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Bill Maher Tells Critics to Back Off

image of Bill Maher previously defended his decision to dine with Donald Trump for a second time.
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher previously defended his decision to dine with Donald Trump for a second time.

The exchange came after Maher defended his decision to return to the White House despite facing criticism for dining with Trump again.

During the October 23 episode of Real Time, he declared, "Yeah, I did it again, b------! I know! I'm the bag guy because I go and say face-to-face to the man the things you write in articles he'll never read, but okay. You know what? F--- you. I like these dinners."

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White House Visit Was Over Four Hours

image of Kid Rock confirmed the White House gathering lasted more than four hours.
Source: MEGA

Kid Rock confirmed the White House gathering lasted more than four hours.

Maher also questioned Trump's description of how long the dinner lasted.

"And it was four hours, right?" he asked Kid Rock.

"I had to leave early, but yes," the musician confirmed.

"Right, but he says it was two hours. What's the point of that?" Maher continued.

"Was he talking about dinner or the whole thing?" Kid Rock wondered.

"Okay, it doesn't matter. Why can't anyone take a joke?" Maher replied.

Kid Rock previously said he was seven beers deep when he left the White House gathering to catch a flight.

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image of Stephen A. Smith also attended the dinner and questioned Donald Trump about Iran.
Source: MEGA

Stephen A. Smith also attended the dinner and questioned Donald Trump about Iran.

Stephen A. Smith also offered insight into the dinner during an October 21 appearance on The View.

The commentator questioned Trump's promises to avoid new wars, his claims about the effectiveness of military strikes, and his shifting timeline for the conflict.

"I said, 'D---, it's a lot, Mr. President,'" Smith recalled.

According to Smith, Trump responded by insisting he was bringing "trillions of dollars" into the country.

When Smith pressed him for more details, the president allegedly doubled down before declaring, "I'm the greatest president who's ever lived."

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