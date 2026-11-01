Kid Rock Fact-Checks Bill Maher After Comedian Denies Being Drunk During White House Dinner With Donald Trump: 'You Were Pretty High!'

Maher revisited Trump's 1,300-word Truth Social rant, in which the president branded him a "sleazebag" and a "loser."

The comedian also disputed Trump's characterization of his position on the strikes against Iran, playing footage to demonstrate that he had supported the military action while criticizing how it was carried out.

"Why did he write that I was against it when I can show the tape there?" Maher asked.

"He's a pretty busy man. I don't know if he has time to fact-check," Rock responded.

"I don't think he's fact-checking. Plus he said I was drunk. I was not drunk. Okay, I was not noticeably drunk," he insisted.

Kid Rock wasn't entirely convinced.

"You were pretty high! Were you not pretty high?" he asked.

"We have a good time!" Maher responded.