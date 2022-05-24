Khloe Kardashian Slams Haters Who Say She Has Had A Face Transplant: 'That’s crazy'

Khloe Kardashian clapped back at critics who said she has had “face transplants.”

“It did use to bother me when people were [saying] I’ve had 12 face transplants. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I have?’ I was like, ‘That’s crazy,'” Kardashian said on Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, according to Page Six.