Khloe Kardashian Slams Haters Who Say She Has Had A Face Transplant: 'That’s crazy'
Khloe Kardashian clapped back at critics who said she has had “face transplants.”
“It did use to bother me when people were [saying] I’ve had 12 face transplants. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I have?’ I was like, ‘That’s crazy,'” Kardashian said on Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, according to Page Six.
Kardashian exclaimed she didn’t know how the rumor started and insisted she’s only had a lone nose job.
“I just couldn’t figure out why people thought that. I’ve had one nose job that I love. Like, I want everyone to know. … I don’t care to lie about it,” she said on the podcast, according to Page Six. But insisted the “transplant thing” is just hard to understand. “That sounds amazing later in life, but now, I’m good.”
One of the stars of The Kardashians said the rumors don’t bother her, but she doesn’t appreciate the way she is compared to her sisters.
“Either with … the old me versus what I look like now … or even just comparing me to my sisters all the time. It’s like, you guys, this is what we look like, so I feel like you should know by now, and enough,” she said, the post reported. “Oh, my God, I hear it all the time.”
Kardashian’s looks have long been under the microscope. She has lost significant amounts of weight and changed her look in the last several years. That has led to speculation that she has gone under the knife.
But she swears she has only had the one surgery.
"It's in the middle of your face and it's scary to think about," the Revenge Body star admitted to host Robin Roberts during an ABC News special that aired Wednesday.
Earlier this year, Kardashian also went after haters who said she had butt implants. The allegation came after a video of her stretching in her private gym. Kardashian responded to the claim by posting "lol silly goose. It's the seam design of the leggings. that's so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad."