Khloe Kardashian Denies Being a Nightmare Boss to Ex-household Assistant, Demands He Pay Her Legal Fees in Court Battle

As we previously reported, earlier this year, Manhard sued the reality star claiming he was fired after suffering a knew injury. In addition, he claimed he was not paid proper overtime or given meal breaks.

In the lawsuit, Manhard said he worked for Kardashian from January 2019 until November 2022. During his employment, he claimed to have worked in excess of 12 hours per day and over 40 hours per week.

In May 2022, the household assistant said he took time off to deal with a medical injury that required surgery. Manhard said he believes Kardashian viewed him as disabled after she was informed.