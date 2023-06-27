Khloe Kardashian Denies Being a Nightmare Boss to Ex-household Assistant, Demands He Pay Her Legal Fees in Court Battle
Khloe Kardashian is demanding the lawsuit brought by her ex-household assistant over alleged unpaid wages be thrown out of court immediately, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Khloe and her company KhloMoney, Inc. have responded to the case brought by her ex-employee Matthew Manhard.
As we previously reported, earlier this year, Manhard sued the reality star claiming he was fired after suffering a knew injury. In addition, he claimed he was not paid proper overtime or given meal breaks.
In the lawsuit, Manhard said he worked for Kardashian from January 2019 until November 2022. During his employment, he claimed to have worked in excess of 12 hours per day and over 40 hours per week.
In May 2022, the household assistant said he took time off to deal with a medical injury that required surgery. Manhard said he believes Kardashian viewed him as disabled after she was informed.
The man said he tried to return to work in November 2022 but was told Kardashian’s company “did not have work” for him. A couple of days later, he said they terminated his contract.
The household assistant said Kardashian’s actions led him to lose wages and other employment benefits. He claimed her firing him caused him harm to his reputation along with anxiety, anguish and mental suffering.
At the time, Kardashian’s rep said, "It’s unfortunate to learn that a former employee would choose to go this route. Matthew was properly classified and compensated for his role.”
The rep added, "Toward the end of his employment, he was on a leave of absence for an extended period of time and the role eventually needed to be replaced. We will not tolerate false accusations and will prove that this is a frivolous lawsuit."
In her newly filed response, the Hulu star denies all allegations of wrongdoing. She argued her actions were done in good faith and “motivated by legitimate and non-discriminatory reasons and/or as a result of business necessity.”
Further, she argued, “Any improper, illegal, and/or discriminatory action or statement of any agent, servant, or employee of Defendants was contrary to and in violation of Defendants’ policies and was never actually or apparently authorized by Defendants, and if undertaken, was undertaken without its knowledge and never ratified, consented to, or approved.”
Kardashian has asked that her ex-employee take nothing from his complaint and he pay her legal fees.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Khloe isn’t the only Kardashian family member battling her staff in court. In March, Kim Kardashian and several of her ex-housekeepers called off a trial over unpaid wages. The parties are working to settle the claims against Kim but a deal has yet to be reached.