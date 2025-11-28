Khloe Kardashian Makes Bizarre Confession About Younger Sister Kylie's Breasts After Reality Star's Shock Boob Job Admission

The question was inspired by a promo Khloe and her mom, Kris Jenner, 70, were shooting for the Freakier Friday sequel, which was released in theaters in August.

After giving it some thought, Khloe replied in confessional, "I think I would Freaky Friday with Kylie. And I would do that because, hello, it's Kylie Jenner."

Listing her favorite things about Kylie’s life, she added, "We have cool friends, we have fun animals, we live in a fairytale. We're not dating basketball players. Khloe, who's dated two NBA players, said, "We're going to the games courtside, baby!"

She then proceeded to speak about Kylie's physical appearance, specifically her surgically enhanced chest.

"She's a little bit of Snow White, but a little bit of Pretty Woman. Also, I would love to know what those boobs feel like," she said as she grabbed at her own chest.