Khloe Kardashian Makes Bizarre Confession About Younger Sister Kylie's Breasts After Reality Star's Shock Boob Job Admission
Nov. 28 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Khloe Kardashian made a bizarre confession about her younger sister Kylie’s breasts during the latest episode of The Kardashians, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 41-year-old reality star brought up her busty sibling when asked by producers which of her four sisters she would swap bodies with.
Khloe's Favorite Things About Kylie
The question was inspired by a promo Khloe and her mom, Kris Jenner, 70, were shooting for the Freakier Friday sequel, which was released in theaters in August.
After giving it some thought, Khloe replied in confessional, "I think I would Freaky Friday with Kylie. And I would do that because, hello, it's Kylie Jenner."
Listing her favorite things about Kylie’s life, she added, "We have cool friends, we have fun animals, we live in a fairytale. We're not dating basketball players. Khloe, who's dated two NBA players, said, "We're going to the games courtside, baby!"
She then proceeded to speak about Kylie's physical appearance, specifically her surgically enhanced chest.
"She's a little bit of Snow White, but a little bit of Pretty Woman. Also, I would love to know what those boobs feel like," she said as she grabbed at her own chest.
Curious About Kylie Boob Job
Khloe's compliments surrounding Kylie's cleavage come after the influencer revealed the exact details of her boob job, which had been rumored for years.
Kylie, 28, first admitted to getting a breast augmentation in 2023, revealing to fans that she underwent the procedure when she was 19.
And two years after admitting to the surgery, Kylie happily revealed the details to a fan who wished to emulate the star's perky chest in June of 2025.
TikTok user Rachel Leary uploaded a video of herself urging Kylie to share exactly what she "asked for" when getting her boobs done, hailing her enhancement as "the most perfect, natural boob job ever!"
'The Most Perfect, Natural Boob Job Ever!'
She added Kylie's chest is "perfection," captioning her post, "Help a girl out, Kylie Jenner, I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully."
And while Rachel admitted that she never expected Kylie to see her TikTok, let alone respond, she was left stunned when The Kardashians star replied to her video.
Spilling the beans on her procedure, including the size, profile, and surgeon, Kylie wrote: "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! Hope this helps lol."
An ecstatic Rachel replied: "KYLIEEEEE!!! You are the best THANK YOU,' while other fans were quick to praise her for helping out."
Kylie, who made her first TV appearance at nine years old on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, previously denied the insinuation that she had an overwhelming amount of plastic surgery.
"I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!" Kylie said in April 2023.
"Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone."