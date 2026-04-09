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Home > Exclusives > Matthew Perry
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EXCLUSIVE: Ketamine Queen's Secrets Exposed — Radar Reveals Exactly How a British Heiress Became Hollywood's Most Infamous Dealer

Photo of Jasveen Sangha
Source: @jasveen_s/INSTAGRAM

Jasveen Sangha will spend the next 15 years behind bars.

April 9 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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Jasveen Sangha was sentenced to 15 years in prison after federal prosecutors said she supplied the ketamine that contributed to the death of Matthew Perry – and RadarOnline.com can now expose how a British heiress moved through Hollywood's elite circles to become known as the "Ketamine Queen" dealer.

Sangha, 41, was jailed on Wednesday, April 8, on five federal charges in California linked to drug distribution, including the supply of ketamine connected to Perry's death in late 2023.

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Split photos of Matthew Perry and Jasveen Sangha
Source: MEGA; @jasveen_s/INSTAGRAM

Jasveen Sangha was sentenced to 15 years in prison for supplying ketamine to Matthew Perry.

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Perry, 54, was found unresponsive in a hot tub. Ahead of sentencing, his stepmother, Debbie Perry, urged the court to impose the maximum penalty of more than 60 years.

In a victim impact statement, Debbie said Sangha caused "irreversible" harm, writing: "The pain you've caused to hundreds, maybe thousands, is irreversible. There is no joy... No light in the window. They won't be back."

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From Wealthy Upbringing to Hollywood Party Scene

Photo of Jasveen Sangha
Source: @jasveen_s/INSTAGRAM

Prosecutors claimed the British heiress catered to Hollywood’s elite as the Ketamine Queen.

Born in Ilford in 1983 into a wealthy Sikh family, Sangha was the only child of Nilem Singh and Baljeet Singh Chhokar, an Indian doctor. Her grandparents had built a multimillion-pound clothing business in East London, positioning her to inherit significant wealth.

After her parents' divorce, she moved to California aged 10 and excelled academically, attending Calabasas High School before studying social sciences at UC Irvine and later completing an MBA in London.

Friends described a marked shift in her late 20s after returning to Los Angeles, when she became embedded in a party circuit known as the "Kitties," a group hosting multi-day events attended by celebrities.

Tony Marquez, a close friend from the period, said: "It was the high of having access to A-list celebrities. That's the biggest drug she dealt with. Not alcohol, not ketamine. That's the worst addiction she went through."

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'It Always Involved Ketamine'

photograph of unlabeled, unmarked clear glass vials of ketamine
Source: MEGA

Authorities seized 79 vials of ketamine during a March 2024 raid on Sangha's apartment.

Marquez, now 42, portrayed Sangha as driven less by profit than proximity to fame. He added: "She had a really good foundation. I guess she did everything that her parents told her to do. And I think once you finish that, then you decide on your own what you really want to pursue."

Marquez also said their social circle normalized ketamine use, admitting: "It always involved ketamine."

As her social status grew, Sangha became increasingly elusive. "She was always out," Marquez said. "Always going to different premieres or red carpet events. She wouldn't be at the normal clubs; she'd be on a different level."

Authorities painted a different picture. When police raided her apartment in March 2024, they discovered large quantities of drugs, including 79 vials of ketamine and other substances.

Bill Bodner, a retired Drug Enforcement Administration agent, said: "She was running a somewhat large drug trafficking operation catering to the Hollywood elite."

Marquez disputed that characterization, saying, "That's a stash for two weekends of partying at a big event. She was never a kingpin. She was never a big dealer."

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Prosecutors Cite Pattern and Lack of Remorse

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Photo of Jasveen Sangha
Source: @jasveen_s/INSTAGRAM

Sangha reportedly continued dealing drugs after a previous customer died in 2019.

Prosecutors said Sangha had been supplying drugs for years before Perry's death. In 2019, she provided ketamine to Cody McLaury, 33, who died from a drug overdose.

Even though she was not charged in connection with his death, prosecutors cited it as evidence of a pattern. A toxicologist, Dr Andrew Stolbach, said: "I would have attributed this death primarily to heroin."

Court documents showed Sangha later continued dealing drugs despite warnings. Prosecutors argued she showed a "lack of demonstrated remorse" and continued selling high volumes of dangerous substances.

Perry's supply was arranged through intermediary Erik Fleming, who is due to be sentenced later this month. Together, Fleming and Sangha sold 51 vials of ketamine to the drug-addled actor across two transactions, including the dose linked to his death.

Character references submitted to the court described Sangha as "kind" and "compassionate," including a letter from Perla Hudson, who said she was "like a younger sister to me."

But prosecutors pointed to a recorded prison call in which Sangha appeared to discuss monetizing her story. According to court filings, when a friend said, "We're gonna sell those book rights,"

Sangha replied: "Oh, I know, the plan is in, the f------ trademark is going down."

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