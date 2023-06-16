Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Kenya Moore
Exclusive

‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore’s Ex Hires New Divorce Lawyer Weeks After Being Dumped by First as Trial’s Set to Begin

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 16 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore’s estranged husband Marc Daly was able to find a new lawyer to represent him in the upcoming divorce trial — only weeks after his first attorney dropped him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Marc has informed the court that his new lawyer is Whitney Mauk.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: @KENYAMOORE/INSTAGRAM

As we first reported, last month, attorney Regina Edwards received permission from the judge to withdraw as Marc’s attorney.

Regina told the court she had notified Marc she was leaving the case and he would be responsible for hiring new counsel.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Now, Marc and his legal team are gearing up for the divorce trial which is set to start this month.

As we first reported, Kenya and Marc broke up in 2019. Following the breakup, Kenya filed a court case demanding primary custody.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Kenya Moore

During the proceedings, Marc attempted to block their daughter Brooklyn from filming Real Housewives of Atlanta without his approval. Kenya told the court her job on the reality show required her to share all aspects of her life, including her family.

The judge ended up ruling Kenya was allowed to have Brooklyn film RHOA but Marc could have input on the scenes filmed. The judge noted there was no evidence that Kenya would put her daughter in, “any environment that might not be in the minor child’s best interest or may in any way be considered dangerous or inappropriate.”

Article continues below advertisement

“The evidence has further shown that if [Kenya] is not able to involve the minor child, that it could negatively impact her ability to make money, or even be employed,” the order read.

The battle ended with the exes agreeing Kenya should have primary custody of Brooklyn with Marc having visitation.

Embedded Image
Source: @KENYAMOORE/INSTAGRAM
Article continues below advertisement

In 2021, Kenya filed a separate case seeking a divorce from Marc. She has demanded child support from Marc.

In response, Marc asked the court to award him a cut of Kenya’s home she purchased before the marriage. She has opposed this demand writing, “[Marc] is well aware that [Kenya] owned and operated the property in question long before the marriage.”

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Recently, Marc revealed the two reached a “partial settlement agreement and permanent parenting plan” on May 11, 2023. He said the deal covered some issues but not all issues. Despite the agreement, he said Kenya has refused to sign the documents despite them working on it for 7.5 hours.

He claimed she was dragging her feet in an attempt to keep the divorce going.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.