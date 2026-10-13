8 Kentucky Adults Charged With Abuse After 7 Children Found in 'Very Filthy and Deplorable' Living Conditions

The arrests came as a result of an investigation by the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services and child protective services that was launched after officials received anonymous allegations of child abuse by adults in the same house.

Eight people in Kentucky were arrested last week on suspicion of child abuse, RadarOnline.com can report.

Authorities ended up uncovering evidence of r--e, human trafficking, incest, sexual abuse, and more.

Additionally, the condition of the house was "deplorable," police reported. While searching the property, officials found fecal matter and "urine smeared throughout the home," and excrement "caked on the stairs."

Roaches and insects were also discovered throughout the home.

The state of the suspects' home was so bad that one cop struggled to breathe during his time inside.

The adults also owned many pets, including 10 dogs and a cat, which authorities seized.

All seven children in the residence were also placed into foster care. They range in age from 1 to 17 years old.