8 Kentucky Adults Charged With Abuse After 7 Children Found in 'Very Filthy and Deplorable' Living Conditions
Oct. 13 2026, Published 2:08 p.m. ET
Eight people in Kentucky were arrested last week on suspicion of child abuse, RadarOnline.com can report.
The arrests came as a result of an investigation by the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services and child protective services that was launched after officials received anonymous allegations of child abuse by adults in the same house.
A Lengthy Investigation
Authorities ended up uncovering evidence of r--e, human trafficking, incest, sexual abuse, and more.
Additionally, the condition of the house was "deplorable," police reported. While searching the property, officials found fecal matter and "urine smeared throughout the home," and excrement "caked on the stairs."
Roaches and insects were also discovered throughout the home.
The state of the suspects' home was so bad that one cop struggled to breathe during his time inside.
The adults also owned many pets, including 10 dogs and a cat, which authorities seized.
All seven children in the residence were also placed into foster care. They range in age from 1 to 17 years old.
8 Adults Hit With Charges
Richard Carter, 45, was charged with r--e, criminal abuse, human trafficking, and neglect.
Matthew Brumbaugh, 30, was charged with incest, while Mark Brumbaugh, also 30, was arrested on incest, criminal abuse, neglect, and sexual abuse charges.
Green Schindler, 63, faces charges of incest, human trafficking, sodomy, r--e, and criminal abuse of a child younger than 13.
Christine Carter, 41, and Johnna Carter, 21, were arrested for criminal abuse, criminal neglect, and abuse of a child younger than 13. Sarah Carter was taken into custody for distributing "obscene" material, incest, criminal neglect, abuse of a child under 13, and criminal abuse.
Lastly, Ishmael Thornsberry, 21, faces charges of first-degree criminal abuse.
The adults are currently incarcerated at the Madison County Detention Center.
Child Abuse in Kentucky
Compared to other states, child abuse is sadly not infrequent in Kentucky.
Per Norton Children's, a report issued by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Children’s Bureau states 14.1 per 1,000 children are victims of maltreatment.
This is the fifth-highest rate nationwide.
Most of the cases involve babies younger than one year old.
Parental Substance Abuse in Kentucky
The department found that only 23.7 percent of infants exposed to substances in the womb had established safe care plans after leaving the hospital.
Additionally, around 40 percent of Kentucky's guardians reportedly have substance abuse issues, compared to the nationwide 25 percent, which is the eighth-highest amount.
"We have so many child victims that end up with fatalities or near fatalities that were known to be substance exposed and did not have a plan of safe care. This national report confirms what we’re seeing on the panel and shows we have a lot of work to do around this issue," Melissa L. Currie, M.D. said.