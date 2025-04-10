Former Playmate Kendra Wilkinson Confesses She 'Still Struggles with Relationships' After Dating Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner

Eight years after the Playboy founder died at aged 91 from sepsis brought on by E. coli, Wilkinson opened up about the trauma she continues to unpack after living with Hefner in the Playboy mansion for five years.

Wilkinson first met Hefner when she was 18-years-old. She was hired to be a "painted girl" at his 78th birthday party in April 2004.

She eventually moved into his infamous Tudor-style mansion in Los Angeles alongside fellow live-in girlfriends Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt. The trio of girlfriends starred in E! reality show The Girls Next Door, which ran for six seasons.