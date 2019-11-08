Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kendra Wilkinson & Billionaire Boyfriend DJ Friese Split After 4 Months Together Following 'Huge Fight' The former Playboy star unfollows her ex love!

Single again!

Former Playboy star Kendra Wilkinson and her billionaire boyfriend Donald “DJ” Friese have split up after just four months of dating, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

The single mom and the wealthy bachelor attended Paris Hilton’s Halloween party together on October 25 and an insider snitched to Radar that the couple broke up the following day.

“They had a huge fight the next day and she broke up with him,” the source spilled.

Wilkinson, 34, and Friese kept their relationship under wraps, but the insider told Radar that it was over after an epic argument.

“Kendra got really mad at him and dumped him,” the source said.

The couple had posted many photos together over the months and liked each other’s photos but then unfollowed each other on Instagram after the split.

The last time Wilkinson “liked” Friese’s post was on Oct. 25 where he tagged her in the caption.

“Thank you @parishilton for hosting an amazing evening of Tricks and Treats 🎃🎉🥂 and inviting us into your beautiful home. Special credit to my photographer and host @kendrawilkinson,” he wrote.

After that date they cleansed their pages of each other, Radar confirmed.

On June 29, she attended the 47-year-old Friese’s “family game night” in Chatsworth, California, where his famous family, including billionaire businessman father, Donald, owns a mansion.

Friese was also by Wilkinson’s side on August 2 at her Endless Summer Bash party in LA to celebrate her Los Angeles Travel magazine.

He had been leaving flirty comments on her Instagram until their October split.

Friese responded, “You never lost it. Always had it. Keep going you have barely scratched the surface.”

Both Wilkinson and Friese are single parents of two children.

He’s also an animal lover, and rescues exotic animals including lizards and turtles.

Friese recently split from Baywatch babe Donna D’Errico in June after two years together, and previously dated The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville.

Wilkinson just finalized her divorce from her husband of nearly ten years, Hank Baskett, in February 2019.

She thanked Los Angeles Travel Magazine for her sexy cover photo, saying “thank you for my reminder today I still got it.”

The two kept their relationship on the down low but were spotted at multiple events together, as Radar previously reported.

While she shared many milestones on reality TV, beginning with living in the Playboy Mansion as one of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends on The Girls Next Door, her WE reality show was canceled and fans will miss learning about her dating trials and tribulations on TV.