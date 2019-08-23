Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New Billionaire Boyfriend? Kendra Wilkinson Gets Cozy With DJ Friese

New Billionaire Boyfriend? Kendra Wilkinson Gets Cozy With DJ Friese

New Billionaire Boyfriend? Kendra Wilkinson Gets Cozy With DJ Friese The single mom has been secretly hanging out with the rich hunk for months.

Has Kendra Wilkinson scored a rich new man one year after her messy divorce?

The single mom of two, 34, has made multiple appearances on philanthropist Donald “DJ” Friese’s private Instagram page, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

On June 29, she attended the 47-year-old Friese’s “family game night” in Chatsworth, California, where his famous family, including billionaire businessman father, Donald, owns a mansion.

Friese was also by Wilkinson’s side at her Endless Summer Bash party to celebrate her Los Angeles Travel magazine cover on August 2 in LA.

He’s also been leaving flirty comments on her Instagram.

She thanked Los Angeles Travel Magazine for her sexy cover photo, saying “thank you for my reminder today I still got it.”

Friese responded, “You never lost it. Always had it. Keep going you have barely scratched the surface.”

Like Wilkinson, Friese is a single father of two kids, a boy and a girl.

He’s also an animal lover, and rescues exotic animals including lizards and turtles.

Friese just split from Baywatch babe Donna D’Errico in June after two years together, and previously dated The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville.

Of course, Wilkinson just finalized her divorce from her husband of nearly ten years, Hank Baskett, in October 2018.

Sadly, her WE tv reality show was canceled, so fans won’t be able to follow her possible new romance onscreen.