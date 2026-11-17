Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex Ken Urker's Death Investigation 'Remains Ongoing,' Police Confirm — After Coroner Announces Cause of Death
Nov. 17 2026, Published 11:42 a.m. ET
Authorities have confirmed that the death of Gypsy Rose Blanchard's ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, is still under investigation, RadarOnline.com can report.
On November 16, the Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office announced Urker died from "accidental poly substance drug toxicity" and declared the case complete – but according to the Sheriff's Office, that's not true for all departments.
Sheriff's Office Confirms Separate Probe After Coroner's Ruling
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office told told a publication that it "continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Kenan Urker."
Although the coroner determined what led to Urker's unexpected passing at 34 years old, the spokesperson clarified that the police investigation "is separate and remains ongoing."
Deputies Discovered Urker Dead During Welfare Check
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Urker died unexpectedly on October 1. Cops found the 34-year-old dead in his home near a syringe and handgun.
Deputies originally went to Urker's house after Anita Blanchard requested a welfare check. Anita was worried as he didn't show up to work, so she went to his home. She confirmed his car was there, but he wasn't answering his phone or door.
Authorities forced their way in and found him dead in his bed. It is unclear how long he'd been deceased, but he was "cold to the touch" when he was found.
While searching the house, a spoon, more syringes, and a powdery substance were found in Urker's bathroom.
Gypsy Rose Blamed Cyberbullying
After the 34-year-old died, Blanchard said she was left in shock as she processed the tragedy.
"I’m in disbelief. I can’t think," she said in an interview, calling Urker her "soulmate" and "red string."
Blanchard and Urker have a one-year-old daughter, born in December 2024.
"Ken endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying across social media," she said at the time. "The cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure."
She said she believed that contributed to his death, and noted that he was "not in a good state of mind" recently.
Gypsy Rose Slams 'Disgusting' Conspiracy Theories
An inside source claimed Urker and Blanchard parted ways a month before his death on "good terms."
The two allegedly had had a rocky relationship for some time as the father battled mental health struggles, but they remained in contact. Blanchard, who had their daughter most of the time, would reportedly FaceTime Ken frequently.
Despite this, conspiracy theories spread online that Blanchard was involved in her ex's death. During a recent interview with 60 Minutes Australia, the mother was asked outright if this was true.
"Absolutely not. No," she responded.
The 35-year-old called the allegations "disgusting to hear."
"Because that was the love of my life," she added. "No other man, no other person had my heart like he did."