As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Urker died unexpectedly on October 1. Cops found the 34-year-old dead in his home near a syringe and handgun.

Deputies originally went to Urker's house after Anita Blanchard requested a welfare check. Anita was worried as he didn't show up to work, so she went to his home. She confirmed his car was there, but he wasn't answering his phone or door.

Authorities forced their way in and found him dead in his bed. It is unclear how long he'd been deceased, but he was "cold to the touch" when he was found.

While searching the house, a spoon, more syringes, and a powdery substance were found in Urker's bathroom.