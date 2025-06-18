'Will He Never Stop?' Kelsey Grammer Brutally Trolled After It's Revealed He's to Be a Dad For EIGHTH Time — Aged 70
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has been brutally trolled after becoming a father for the eighth time — aged 70.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran actor is set to extend his brood with his fourth wife Kayte Walsh, 46, who was snapped looking heavily pregnant in London on Tuesday.
'Give It A Rest Man'
According to insiders, the pregnancy has reignited a spark between them.
However, fans quickly flocked to X to vent their views on Grammer becoming a dad again.
One user said: "This guy needs to quit with the sequels," while another joked: "Congratulations! 70 and still helping repopulate this land of ours."
A third commented: "I hope he lasts long enough to have a beer with his kid."
A fourth simply added: "Give it a rest man."
Expanding His Brood
Grammer and Walsh have been married for 14 years and this will be the fourth child they've had together.
They already share daughter Faith Grammer, 12, and sons Kelsey Gabriel Grammer, 10, and Auden 'James' Ellis Grammer, eight.
The former Cheers star's four other children from past marriages and a former girlfriend.
He has daughter Spencer Grammer, 41, with ex-wife Doreen Alderman, daughter Greer Grammer, 33, with ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner, as well as two children with ex-wife Camille Grammer – daughter Mason Olivia Grammer, 23, and son Jude Gordon Grammer, 20.
Spark Back In Marriage
On the latest baby news putting some spark back into his relationship with Walsh, the insider said: "Kelsey is thrilled to finally have time to fully enjoy being a father all over again.
"He's been incredibly supportive of Kayte throughout this pregnancy, which, though unexpected, has reignited a spark in their marriage that they both needed.
"This will be their fourth child together, and with Kelsey's other three children from his past marriages, their new bundle of joy will have so much love.
'"After giving Frasier one last go, he has hung his hat up on that character and is ready for the next phase of his life. He is looking forward to embracing the hands-on parenting he missed in the past."
Grammer was 61 at the time Walsh gave birth to their third child together.
Speaking in 2018, he said: "Honestly, the beauty of being an older dad is you get a chance to kinda try it again. That's been a real gift."
During their day in London, Kelsey and Kayte – who is from Hartlepool, England – were in high spirits spending quality time with their three children.
The growing family grabbed some snacks at Whole Foods grocery store before heading to Hyde Park for some fresh air.
Kelsey, whose Frasier revival was recently cancelled after two seasons, fully embraced domestic life as he assumed cart-pushing duties through the grocery store.
Walsh is a former flight attendant who met Grammer when he was a passenger on one of her flights to London back in 2009.
Their relationship began when the actor was still legally married to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Camille.
Speaking in 2012, he said: "We actually met in the air on a plane to England.
"It was very romantic, she was working on the plane.
"We went out for coffee several days later and had this magical night in the snow in London around Christmas time. It was two years ago."