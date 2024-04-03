Kelly Ripa Pleads For Trip On Diddy's Yacht In Badly Timed Rerun
A clip of Kelly Ripa pleading for a trip on Sean "Diddy" Combs' yacht aired on Tuesday in what appeared to be an awkward slip-up, RadarOnline.com has learned, as the rapper is being investigated for alleged sex trafficking.
It happened while Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos were on vacation, prompting their morning talk show Live With Kelly and Mark to air reruns until their return.
In an episode from June of 2023, the hosts interviewed Mary J. Blige and showed a photo of her posing in a bikini on a yacht.
“I was in Capri, and I was actually visiting my big brother Puff’s boat,” Blige told the couple.
"Next time you go on Puff's boat, we'd like to!" Ripa excitedly replied during the episode.
The comment may have been lighthearted and innocuous at the time, but became cringeworthy when it re-aired on April 2, in the wake of the bombshell accusations against Diddy.
The rapper's reputation has shifted amid allegations of rape, drugging, revenge porn and sex trafficking.
Page Six pointed out that the staff of Live With Kelly and Mark may be on the hook for failing to properly vet the show's rerun videos, suggesting the gaffe reflected poorly on Ripa.
The outlet also revealed that after it reached out to ask about the mishap, the clip was quietly removed from YouTube.
The episode appears to have been shortened on the show's website as well, where the video cuts off just before the interview with Blige.
Ripa has not made any public statements about the incident.
In the most recent fallout over the disturbing claims against him, Diddy will reportedly be absent from the upcoming Met Gala. An insider reportedly revealed the head of the once popular Sean John clothing line would not be getting an invitation, as RadarOnline.com reported on Tuesday.
"Now he finds himself grappling not only with the preservation of his reputation, but also with the loss of his standing within an industry that has unequivocally distanced itself from him," the source said, according to the National Enquirer.
Last week, Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by the Department of Homeland Security as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation, as RadarOnline.com reported.
The rapper was not present but his sons, Justin and King, were detained at the scene.
Diddy's lawyer, Aaron Dyer, spoke out afterward and called the investigation a "witch hunt."
"Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way," he said, as RadarOnline.com also reported.
Following the raids, federal officials questioned Diddy and his associates when they arrived at a Miami airport. It was not clear where Combs was staying; his private jet was seen in Antigua, but there was no evidence he was onboard.
The music mogul's legal challenges began in November of 2023 when ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura sued him for rape and abuse during their decades-long relationship. Diddy denied the allegations and quickly settled the lawsuit, however more women soon filed their own suits.
After the fourth alleged victim came forward, Diddy spoke out, saying, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.”
"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” he added.