Kelly Ripa Pleads For Trip On Diddy's Yacht In Badly Timed Rerun

A clip of Kelly Ripa pleading for a trip on Sean "Diddy" Combs' yacht aired on Tuesday in what appeared to be an awkward slip-up, RadarOnline.com has learned, as the rapper is being investigated for alleged sex trafficking.

It happened while Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos were on vacation, prompting their morning talk show Live With Kelly and Mark to air reruns until their return.

In an episode from June of 2023, the hosts interviewed Mary J. Blige and showed a photo of her posing in a bikini on a yacht.