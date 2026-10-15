Kelly Ripa Calls Out Husband Mark Consuelos for 'Dating Everyone' at 'Old Stomping Grounds' in Florida Before They Got Married

"We're going through something at home that I'm curious… I need you guys to weigh in because now the kids have gotten involved,” she told the crowd.

“Our children are adults," Ripa continued. "They do not live with us, so they have no vote. But they feel totally entitled to the name of our new dog."

Ripa went on to explain that their late dog Chewie was named after Chewbacca from Star Wars.

She also noted that their other dog's name was Angelina before they adopted her, after Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick. Ultimately, they shortened her name to Lena.