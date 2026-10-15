Kelly Ripa Calls Out Husband Mark Consuelos for 'Dating Everyone' at 'Old Stomping Grounds' in Florida Before They Got Married
Oct. 15 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa has called out her husband, Mark Consuelos, claiming he was "dating everyone" before she came around, RadarOnline.com can report.
On LIVE! this week, the pair announced they'll be filming a few episodes of the show at the Sandpearl Resort on Clearwater Beach on November 16 and 17. Consuelos described the location as his "old stomping ground."
Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos About Dating History
"This is very exciting. This is where Mark dated everyone," she declared. "So, if you're going to be in the St. Pete-Clearwater area, and you dated Mark on November 16 and 17, we’d love to see you in our audience."
"I know this beach well because when Mark took me home to meet his parents, that's where he took me. Right there," the 56-year-old added. "I mean, the water is stunning.”
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Relationship Timeline
The couple first met back in 1995 and tied the knot the following year. In 1997, they welcomed their first child together, Michael. They also had two more kids together, Lola and Joaquin.
Ripa and Consuelos also welcomed various dogs into their family over the years. Most recently, they adopted a Shih Tzu puppy named Javi.
During the show, Ripa revealed that Javi's arrival sparked some debate in their household. According to the TV star, everybody wanted a say in his name, but she wouldn't budge.
'We Going Through Something At Home'
"We're going through something at home that I'm curious… I need you guys to weigh in because now the kids have gotten involved,” she told the crowd.
“Our children are adults," Ripa continued. "They do not live with us, so they have no vote. But they feel totally entitled to the name of our new dog."
Ripa went on to explain that their late dog Chewie was named after Chewbacca from Star Wars.
She also noted that their other dog's name was Angelina before they adopted her, after Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick. Ultimately, they shortened her name to Lena.
"I'm certainly not going by the kids,” Ripa asserted. "The kids were weighing in with all sorts of names last night, and I was like, 'Stay out of it. You don’t live here.'"
After having the audience vote on which name they liked better for their new puppy, between Lucas and Javi, they landed on Javi.