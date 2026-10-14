Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Welcome New Member of the Family Nearly 2 Years After Tragic Loss of Their 17-Year-Old Dog

"We have news: We adopted Javi yesterday," Consuelos declared, with Ripa adding, "We have a new baby!"

Javi came into their lives unexpectedly, as they met as part of the show's annual Adopt a Dog Week. He came from the New Jersey organization Pet ResQ Inc. and immediately took a liking to Consuelos.

"Listen, Mark walked into my dressing room this morning with Lucas in his arms," Ripa recalled. “And I saw a different you. I saw a kinder, gentler you."

"He's so chill. Very good disposition," Consuelos noted.