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Home > News > Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Welcome New Member of the Family Nearly 2 Years After Tragic Loss of Their 17-Year-Old Dog

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recently adopted a puppy named Javi.

Oct. 14 2026, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have officially welcomed a new family member, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

On an episode of LIVE! on Tuesday, October 13, the couple announced that they've adopted a rescue puppy, Javi, and they're convinced their late dog Chewie sent him their way.

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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Adopt Puppy

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Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Source: MEGA

Ripa and Consuelos met their new puppy during their show's annual Adopt a Dog Week.

"We have news: We adopted Javi yesterday," Consuelos declared, with Ripa adding, "We have a new baby!"

Javi came into their lives unexpectedly, as they met as part of the show's annual Adopt a Dog Week. He came from the New Jersey organization Pet ResQ Inc. and immediately took a liking to Consuelos.

"Listen, Mark walked into my dressing room this morning with Lucas in his arms," Ripa recalled. “And I saw a different you. I saw a kinder, gentler you."

"He's so chill. Very good disposition," Consuelos noted.

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Kelly Ripa Recalls Dog Lena's First Time Meeting Puppy

Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Source: MEGA

Ripa and Consuelos noted it was important to them that their dog Lena got along with their new puppy.

The duo says it was important to them that Javi got along with their Maltese/Shih Tzu mix, Lena, whom they adopted in 2020. Fortunately, the dogs hit it off right away.

"They wound up playing next to each other," Ripa revealed, detailing their first encounter. "I think we’re going to have to slow exposure, slow. But I think they’re going to be A-okay."

She went on to point out how much Javi reminds her of their late dog Chewie, who passed away in February of 2025.

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Kelly Ripa Reflects on Late Dog Chewie

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Source: MEGA

According to Ripa, her late dog Chewie sent her a new puppy to adopt.

"I kept thinking about how much Javi reminded me of Chewie," she explained. "And I was thinking, 'Oh, I bet Chewie sent Javi here for us.'"

"My beloved dog, who I will never get over and mourn for the rest of my life, sent this little dog here," Ripa continued. "Because I really, I decided I was only going to get a dog – and I didn’t really care about the breed – but I wanted a dog that looked exactly like Lena. Just a small little black dog."

"That's what I was in the market for," she concluded. "And then you brought this Chewie-like dog, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh!'"

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Chewie's Passing

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Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Source: MEGA

Ripa and Consuelos had their dog Chewie put down due to health problems in 2025.

Ripa and Conseulos shared plans to adopt another dog shortly after Chewie's passing. At the time, however, they weren't quite ready to bring another animal into their lives.

They had to make the heartbreaking decision to put Chewie down due to health issues, which they called “one of the toughest things we’ve had to do as a married couple.”

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