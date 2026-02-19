Kelly Clarkson Tells How She's Coping With Tragic Loss of Her Kids' Dad to Cancer in Her Most Searing Words Yet
Feb. 19 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Kelly Clarkson knows the value of a good cuddle.
In a new behind-the-scenes video posted to The Kelly Clarkson Show's YouTube channel, the 43-year-old talk show host took questions from viewers – including a query from a fan who asked the Texas native to share something she does every day that brings her joy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Clarkson Embraces Cozy Co-Sleeping
"Snuggle," the mom to daughter River Rose and son Remington quickly replied, explaining that her children are in a sweet spot.
"My kids, they're 9 and 11. Kind of that special little fun stage where they can wipe their own behinds, but they're still small enough to, like, love cuddling and love snuggles."
Clarkson went on to explain that she's adopted the controversial practice of co-sleeping.
"I have allowed my kids to sleep with me quite a bit," she revealed. "It's my two dogs, my two kids and me."
While she may be losing sleep with all those little bodies in her bed, the American Idol vet feels it's been helpful to her young family. "It's a lot," she allowed, adding: "It's been really special, though, because ... the conversations you have during that time are pretty cute."
Though some, perhaps, have been difficult as well. It's been six months since the Aug. 7 death of Brandon Blackstock, the kids' dad and Clarkson's ex, who passed away at age 48 after secretly battling cancer for more than three years.
It was a complicated period for Clarkson, who'd gone through a bitter legal battle with Blackstock, her former manager, over commissions from her work. At the same time, her children were facing a heartbreaking loss.
Kelly Showed Compassion at End
"Kelly was extremely compassionate towards Brandon when he was sick," a source told RadarOnline.com. "She put all the bad blood to one side and went out of her way to make his last days as comfortable and non-confrontational as possible."
The day before his death, the Because of You singer even announced on Instagram she was postponing her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace "to be fully present" for their children.
"Kelly goes above and beyond and says good things about Brandon, especially when it comes to the kids," said the source. "Yes, they had a terrible breakup, but there were also very special times, memories she'll legitimately cherish."
For Better Or Worse
In 2012, Clarkson began dating Blackstock, the son of her former manager Narvel Blackstock and a former stepson of her pal Reba McEntire.
The pair wed in 2013 in what she called an "emotional" private affair, after which she became a stepmom to Brandon's two kids from his first marriage.
After seven years and two kids of their own, the marriage was over in 2020.
"It's horrible," Kelly said of the divorce. "There are so many hard parts. The hardest for me is the kids."
Money was also an issue.
In the ugly split, the Since U Been Gone singer, now worth an estimated $50million, was forced to pay her ex-husband a one-time lump sum of $1.3million. Their 2022 settlement also stipulated that she had to fork over $115,000 a month in spousal support until Jan. 31, 2024, and $45,000 a month in child support.
Piece By Piece
"Kelly found the divorce so gut-wrenching," said the source. "She hated breaking up their family, but ultimately, the relationship was unfixable, so she felt there was no other choice."
Now that he's gone, Clarkson is tasked with keeping Brandon's memory alive for her kids. "For all his faults, he was an extremely loving, protective dad," said the source.
"She and the kids remember the special moments they shared, look at photos and watch home videos to try to honor him however they can."
After taking a brief hiatus from her talk show following Brandon's death, Clarkson returned to the air in late September.
"Her aim now, as it's always been, is to shield the kids as best as possible," said the source.
A few months after returning, Clarkson decided to conclude her talk show gig after the current season.
In addition to helping her children grieve the loss of their father, the three-time Grammy winner has also been working on healing herself.
"There's no doubt Kelly is still pretty scarred by how awful the marriage to Brandon turned out. She's been very open about that," said the source.
"The divorce was tumultuous and took a huge toll on her, but as time passes, the wounds continue to heal, so she's getting there, slowly but surely."
As she snuggles in bed with her little ones, said the source: "She'll forever be grateful that Brandon gave her a beautiful family."