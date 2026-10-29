EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Slams Brooklyn Boutique Over Treatment
Oct. 29 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Kelly Clarkson is slamming a small business she claims dissed her in a Pretty Woman moment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Stronger singer, 44, blasted the Brooklyn boutique Art of Play as a "liar" for insisting a $15,000 tchotchke she asked about was not for sale.
The feud sparked headlines Oct. 10 when Clarkson said she'd decided to check out the store she "thought looked really rad."
Singer Slams Shop Over Snub
But when she asked an employee about a singing and dancing automaton bird called Molly with a $15,000 price tag, she "literally was looked at as if I couldn't afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me," she wrote on X. "Wow, dude. You're an idiot and just lost a huge sale."
Then the American Idol alum compared the huffy brush-off to snooty salesladies shunning Julia Roberts' character, Vivian, in the 1990 rom-com.
"Y'all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts' character in Pretty Woman," she wrote.
Furious fans attacked Art of Play en masse, prompting the shop to defend itself on Instagram on Oct. 11, insisting all customers "are equally welcome."
Their post claimed the shop had been "attacked by 8million people," calling it "a surreal experience to be the focus of such widespread outrage after just one mention by a celebrity."
Kelly Clarkson Blasts Shop as 'Rude' and 'Liars'
Amid the hubbub, Art of Play issued a statement: "We explained that while Molly is permanently attached to the wall and serves as a de facto mascot for our shop, a nearly identical automaton is owned by the creator of the machines, a brilliant artist named Bliss Kolb who lives in Seattle. He told us he would be willing to part with Molly's twin for $15,000. We explained all of this to Kelly Clarkson."
That apparently infuriated the hitmaker.
"Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn't for sale," she wrote in an Oct. 11 Instagram post. "That's the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with... Okay, cool. So you're not only rude, you're also a liar. Got it."
Shop Owner Fires Back at Clarkson
While insisting, "I love small businesses," Clarkson took one final dig, writing: "I never blast people but you, my friend, were an exception."
Store co-owner Adam Rubin said the notoriety has brought Art of Play increased foot traffic and online sales – and said the bird's price is now $15million.
The shopkeeper also insisted the singer "used her platform to attack us. It's asymmetrical social warfare."