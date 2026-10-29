EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Slams Brooklyn Boutique Over Treatment

But when she asked an employee about a singing and dancing automaton bird called Molly with a $15,000 price tag, she "literally was looked at as if I couldn't afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me," she wrote on X. "Wow, dude. You're an idiot and just lost a huge sale."

Then the American Idol alum compared the huffy brush-off to snooty salesladies shunning Julia Roberts' character, Vivian, in the 1990 rom-com.

"Y'all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts' character in Pretty Woman," she wrote.

Furious fans attacked Art of Play en masse, prompting the shop to defend itself on Instagram on Oct. 11, insisting all customers "are equally welcome."

Their post claimed the shop had been "attacked by 8million people," calling it "a surreal experience to be the focus of such widespread outrage after just one mention by a celebrity."